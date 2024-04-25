Managed VAT Reporting (We’ll do it for you)

VAT Reporting (Do it yourself)

Who is it for? Businesses with in-house tax teams that need support for growing VAT obligations. Businesses without in-house tax specialists who want to outsource VAT compliance to reduce internal workload.

VAT registrations Ideal for those already registered for VAT. Comprehensive support for VAT Registration and IOSS Registration in multiple countries.

Automation Automates global VAT compliance to reduce errors and ensure more timely filing. Provides a self-serve platform for outsourcing VAT compliance, including data management.

Global coverage Supported in 48 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Supported in 53 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Data handling Supports API, data mapping tools, and manual uploads for seamless data integration. Manually upload data with support for pre-defined templates.

Error checking 150+ automated checks for detailed error identification and correction. 150+ automated checks for detailed error identification and correction.

Reporting and reconciliation Provides reconciliation reports to match VAT returns with your general ledger (GL). Offers the same reconciliation reports with additional managed support.

Filing and submission Direct submission in required formats, complying with MTD Phase II and other regulations. Handles all filings and submissions, including European Sales Listings and Intrastat.