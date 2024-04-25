- Identify where you have VAT obligations
VAT requirements vary based on what and where you sell, who you sell to, and the channels you sell through. Managed VAT Reporting provides visibility into the countries where you have VAT obligations and the activities that could trigger them.
Register to report VAT
Register with the required tax authorities in the countries where you may have VAT obligations. Simplify EU compliance with Avalara IOSS Registration — one registration to manage VAT across all 27 EU member states.
- Understand taxability and calculate VAT
Determine more accurate VAT rates for your products in each country. 150+ automated data validations check VAT logic, legislation, invoice duplicates, and tax codes.
- Report VAT and maintain control of your obligations
File more accurate VAT returns across all supported jurisdictions. Consolidate your VAT data for clear, centralized oversight.