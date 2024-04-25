Get started
Simplify VAT compliance with Avalara VAT Returns and Reporting

Automate VAT returns filing to generate more accurate and timely filings. Our cloud-based solutions take the complexity out of global VAT reporting.
Video: See how Avalara simplifies VAT reporting, from complex regulations to multi-country compliance.

BENEFITS

Solve global compliance challenges while growing your business

Improve accuracy

More than 150 automated validation checks ensure more accurate VAT reporting while audit-ready logs provide greater visibility and control.

File on time

Avalara VAT Reporting connects with the most commonly used accounting systems to generate and prepare VAT returns, accelerating the submission process.

Save time and reduce costs

Avalara keeps more accurate and up-to-date records in a central location, so you can quickly prepare for audits and avoid the cost of hiring third-party auditors.

Generate submission-ready returns

Direct filing is easier with digital formats and human-readable submissions in both English and local languages.

Scale your business for growth

Ease global expansion by automating VAT returns, Intrastat, EC sales lists, OSS/IOSS, SAF-T, and more across 45+ countries.

Streamline global operations

Centralized VAT management makes it easier to monitor sales, purchases, and VAT positions across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

How it works

End-to-end VAT compliance on one platform

Video: Streamline your data upload process with our data-mapping transformation tool.
  • Identify where you have VAT obligations
    VAT requirements vary based on what and where you sell, who you sell to, and the channels you sell through. Managed VAT Reporting provides visibility into the countries where you have VAT obligations and the activities that could trigger them.

  • Register to report VAT
    Register with the required tax authorities in the countries where you may have VAT obligations. Simplify EU compliance with Avalara IOSS Registration — one registration to manage VAT across all 27 EU member states.

  • Understand taxability and calculate VAT
    Determine more accurate VAT rates for your products in each country. 150+ automated data validations check VAT logic, legislation, invoice duplicates, and tax codes.
  • Report VAT and maintain control of your obligations
    File more accurate VAT returns across all supported jurisdictions. Consolidate your VAT data for clear, centralized oversight.

Product comparison table

Choose the right product for your business

Aspect

VAT Reporting (Do it yourself)

Managed VAT Reporting (We’ll do it for you)

Who is it for?

Businesses with in-house tax teams that need support for growing VAT obligations.

Businesses without in-house tax specialists who want to outsource VAT compliance to reduce internal workload.

VAT registrations

Ideal for those already registered for VAT.

Comprehensive support for VAT Registration and IOSS Registration in multiple countries.

Automation

Automates global VAT compliance to reduce errors and ensure more timely filing.

Provides a self-serve platform for outsourcing VAT compliance, including data management.

Global coverage

Supported in 48 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Supported in 53 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Data handling 

Supports API, data mapping tools, and manual uploads for seamless data integration.

Manually upload data with support for pre-defined templates.

Error checking

150+ automated checks for detailed error identification and correction.

150+ automated checks for detailed error identification and correction.

Reporting and reconciliation

Provides reconciliation reports to match VAT returns with your general ledger (GL).

Offers the same reconciliation reports with additional managed support.

Filing and submission

Direct submission in required formats, complying with MTD Phase II and other regulations.

Handles all filings and submissions, including European Sales Listings and Intrastat.

Support

Integration with existing systems and centralized cloud-based solution.

Full-service support with a dedicated team managing your compliance needs.

CUSTOMER STORIES

See what our customers have to say

“[Avalara Managed VAT Reporting] eases our ability to manage tax returns for eight countries, which means we can focus on growing the business.”

—Josie Stephens

Assistant Accountant, Nodor International
Video: Hear from Nodor International about how Avalara helped simplify its VAT reporting.

“Filing VAT returns in multiple jurisdictions would be quite time consuming. My time is much better spent doing more strategic work than on keeping track of our VAT submissions.”

—Metka Koskas
(former) Financial Controller, Missoma Ltd

“Using [Avalara VAT Reporting] gives us the reassurance that all our VAT returns will be filed on time. We don’t need to worry about the different deadlines, different attitudes of local tax offices, different languages or requirements in each country, or translating tax notices, to ensure we are compliant.”

—Mag. Mitat Gürkan
International Accounting Manager, Glamira

“One of the reasons we chose [Avalara VAT Reporting] over its competition was that it allowed us to develop much more innovative and useful automations that can be integrated into our normal workflow.”

—Posky Idnani
EMEA Tax Manager, Acer 
Related products

Avalara AvaTax

Apply more accurate, regularly updated tax rates based on location, taxability, legislation, and more.

Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting

Comply with global e-invoicing requirements and automate your finance and tax reporting processes.

Avalara VAT Registration

Register for VAT in over 53 countries so you can maintain compliance as your business grows.

Avalara Content, Data, and Insights

Get comprehensive content, data, and insights for confident, compliant expansion.

Avalara Returns

Offload the hassle of returns preparation, filing, remittance, and notice management.
Dive deeper

Want to learn more about global VAT requirements? We have resources to get you started.

Frequently asked questions

What should I look for when choosing a VAT reporting solution?

Key features to look for include automated data extraction, integration with existing systems, compliance with global VAT regulations, and robust reporting capabilities.

What are the main functions of VAT Reporting?

VAT Reporting automates data extraction, validation, and submission of VAT returns, while offering detailed reporting and audit readiness.

How does VAT Reporting integrate with existing systems?

VAT Reporting seamlessly integrates with common ERP and accounting systems, simplifying data uploads and consolidations.

How does Avalara VAT Reporting help businesses prepare for tax audits?

Avalara VAT Reporting centralizes VAT-related data, provides detailed audit trails, and highlights potential discrepancies, ensuring businesses are more audit-ready.

Can VAT Reporting integrate with a VAT determination engine?

Yes, reports can be exported to Avalara VAT Reporting. Avalara is set to launch the AvaTax Extractor soon, which will facilitate the integration of AvaTax (VAT calculation data) into VAT Reporting. This will streamline the VAT reporting process by automatically importing and processing VAT calculations. 

What is Making Tax Digital (MTD) and how does Avalara support it?

Making Tax Digital is a U.K. government initiative aimed at making it easier for businesses to keep their tax records digitally and submit their VAT returns online. Avalara helps businesses reduce the risk of errors, file on time, and maintain compliance with MTD regulations.

