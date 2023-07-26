Automated sales tax calculations for Shopify Plus
Connect Avalara AvaTax to Shopify Plus for more accurate sales tax calculations on every transaction based on rates and rules using geolocation mapping.
Save time by automating sales tax from your Shopify Plus storefront
1.
Contact Shopify Plus to initiate setting up your AvaTax account.
2.
Activate AvaTax within Shopify Plus and set up your company profile.
3.
Configure and set up AvaTax to your unique tax profile and business requirements.
4.
Get in touch with us to complete your sales tax compliance needs — from registration to filing, and more.
Avalara AvaTax is a paid service available for Shopify Plus plans only. Visit the Shopify Help Center for a step-by-step guide on how to activate AvaTax.
“I don’t lose sleep worrying about late or misfiled taxes and penalties, and Avalara keeps us up to date as requirements change.”
—Robin Hecht, Controller, Boll & Branch
Benefits
Get started with ease
We built AvaTax so you can activate it from your Shopify Plus store in just a few steps.
Sell in more places
AvaTax fuels business growth, providing calculations for the 13,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions.
Connect to your business systems
Avalara offers 1,200+ signed partner integrations so you can connect to your other ecommerce and POS platforms, accounting systems, and ERPs, in addition to Shopify Plus.
Save time with automation
Rates and rules change frequently, making it hard to keep up. Connect to AvaTax and leave sales tax to us.
Frequently asked questions
Avalara provides a comprehensive Avalara University course designed specifically for Shopify Plus merchants to quickly and efficiently set up AvaTax. The implementation process takes you through every step to ensure AvaTax works seamlessly with your business. Merchants will typically:
- Assign and apply tax schedules
- Set up taxability information
- Set up tax exemptions rules
- Configure more advanced rules
Learn more about Avalara’s professional tax services to help you comply in new states and jurisdictions.
Yes. AvaTax can manage your sales tax compliance across multiple companies or storefronts, and even manage the process across complex corporate structures (e.g., parent or subsidiary companies). There’s no limit or extra cost for using AvaTax in multiple companies. However, AvaTax requires users to have only one company file open at a time.
Avalara AvaTax is a paid service available for Shopify Plus plans only. Visit our Shopify integration page to learn about the solutions available to you.
Avalara AvaTax is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. It can also calculate tax on international transactions. Avalara offers additional solutions to prepare and file your returns and easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, which all integrate seamlessly with AvaTax.
Connect with Avalara
Transform how your business handles sales tax compliance. Talk to us to find the right solutions for you.
