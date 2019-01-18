Learn how to use AvaTax

With a Help Center that includes free classes, on-demand videos, and more, you can learn how to use each part of AvaTax effectively. Avalara also offers technical support packages to help you implement and use the solution.



Configure AvaTax for your business

Our setup wizard walks you through each step of configuring AvaTax, from your company profile to your tax settings. Typical setup includes:

Assigning and applying tax schedules to your customers

Selecting calculation settings for various tax types

Setting up taxability information for products

Managing nexus settings

Setting up tax exemption rules and tax-exempt customers

Configuring more advanced rules





Identify where to collect sales tax (where you have nexus)



A key part of the setup process is designating the states in which you need to collect tax. Not sure? Get a nexus analysis study.

As tax responsibilities (including nexus) expand for your business, it’s easy to have AvaTax collect in more places — it only takes a few clicks to update your nexus settings.