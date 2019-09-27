Automated sales tax solutions for DEAR Systems
Features and benefits
The Avalara sales tax solution automates calculation, filing, and payment processing of returns, so you don’t have to.
Get tax information directly into DEAR Systems, at the moment of the transaction, without any manual work.
AvaTax is designed to work seamlessly in your DEAR Systems app and requires zero configuration.
Implementation is quick and painless. Download AvaTax and automate your sales tax immediately.
Plans start at just $50 per year.
Need more transactions? Call us 877-759-6520.
Activating Avalara AvaTax is quick and simple
AvaTax provides a fast and easy implementation process for DEAR Systems and only takes minutes. The AvaTax setup wizard will walk you through each step and doesn’t require IT support in most instances.
Once you activate AvaTax and set up your company profile, you can configure the setup to fit your unique business requirements for things like:
- Tax calculation settings for various tax types
- Exemption settings if you have exempt customers
- Product taxability settings for what you sell
Learning how to use AvaTax
Avalara provides full resources, including a comprehensive resource called Avalara University and on-demand videos that walk you through every part of the solution. Avalara also provides technical support to help you implement and use the solution.
Configuring the solution for your business
The quick implementation process takes you through every step to ensure AvaTax works seamlessly in your business. Users will typically:
- Assign and apply tax schedules to their customers
- Set up taxability information for their products
- Set up tax exemptions rules
- Configure more advanced rules for the solution
Tell us where you collect
Adding nexus requirements into the solution is simple. During setup, you can tell AvaTax when and where to calculate and report taxes for your company. Updating this information is simple as your business grows. Unsure about nexus and where you’re obligated to collect? Learn more here.
FAQ
Yes. AvaTax can manage your sales tax compliance across multiple companies, and even manage the process across complex corporate structures (parent/child companies, etc.). There’s also no limit or extra cost for using AvaTax in multiple companies.
Note: AvaTax requires users have only one company file open at a time.
If you’re an AvaTax customer in good standing, and you suffer a negative audit finding and financial loss due to an inaccurate result returned by the AvaTax service, Avalara will pay your uncollected tax, penalties, and interest, or refund your prior 12 months’ service fee, whichever is lower. Additional limitations apply. Our guarantee is subject to terms and conditions that you’ll find here in our terms.
AvaTax requires an accurate and complete address in order to calculate the correct tax. If you have the latitude and longitude (U.S. only), Avalara is also able to calculate tax from that information.
You can select which documents AvaTax should calculate tax for, choosing from estimates, sales orders, invoices, credit memos, and sales receipts.
Yes, AvaTax will calculate sales tax on credit memos.
Annually. If you subscribe to a 500 Document Plan, for example, you can use those documents anytime during your annual subscription term. Documents must be used within the subscription term in which they’re purchased.
Avalara provides a 12-month agreement that you can purchase upfront online. Agreements automatically renew and AvaTax users can cancel their agreements any time prior to renewal.
If you operate a cash-based business, there’s a limitation to our end-to-end solution. Please call to discuss.
Yes. During your trial of AvaTax you can call a coach at 844-722-5752 or email freetrial@avalara.com. Trials and subscriptions include unlimited access to the Avalara Help Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Customers who purchase online can also call Avalara’s Customer Contact Center at 877-855-8622 for assistance with any order placed online.
