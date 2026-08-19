Managing sales tax is a time-consuming challenge, especially as your business, grows your footprint, expands and compliance risks. Multiply that's where epicord tax connect powered by a Valera comes in embedded directly into epic or Eclipse. Cavalera helps you automate complex tax workflows, reduce risk and stay confident in your compliance. Every step of the way. Let's take a closer look at how a Valera functions seamlessly within epic or eclipse. Right where your team already works. We'll start with a basic sales transaction, a customer places an order as soon as a product and quantity. Supplied have attacks instantly. Calculates the correct sales tax. No delays, no manual entry, it's fast. Precise, and fully automated want to see the total tax break down with the simple. Click of a button, a Valera reveals a real-time itemization of the exact rates applied based on jurisdiction, by state, county and City. So, you know exactly what's being applied. And why it order details change such as quantity or shipping method? A Valera updates the tax calculation, immediately ensuring every line, stays accurate without extra steps address. Validation is just as easily a Valera suggest the most accurate zip plus 4 address, helping you to pinpoint. All the correct tax jurisdictions down to the rooftop level. The a Valera customer Q is another powerful tool daily sink and shears. A Valera always has the latest account data. So record steak, Current and accurate plus exemption certificates can be added here. When it comes to tax exempt. Clients a Valera makes management easy upload store and sink. Exemption certificates, directly within Eclipse with full visibility and audit tracking at your fingertips. A Valera makes it all effortless as your business, grows across States product lines and channels, your tax solution should scale with you, epic or tax connect powered, by a Valera is built to do just that Delivering speed accuracy and automation where it matters. Most curious how much easier compliance could be.

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