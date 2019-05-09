Sales tax compliance for Prestashop merchants

Shopify Sales Tax Filing with Avalara

Automate returns preparation and filing with Avalara

Avalara Returns for Small Business

Avalara lets Prestashop users reduce sales tax return preparation time and eliminate the hassle of filing with each state website — all through a self-serve and easy-to-use application.
Features and benefits

Ready-to-file returns
Sync your sales data and we’ll tell you where, when, and how  to file each filing period. After prep, file your returns with a single click.

 

Easy
Getting your business up and running with Avalara is simple. Your sales data can be connected by importing records via a simplified .csv upload process

 

Reminders to file on time
We’ll send you reminders each month you have returns due — because no one likes late fees or filing calendars.

Pricing stays the same
Your Returns for Small Business subscription price remains the same through the year no matter your monthly sales volume.

Access to expert support
You’ll have access to our extensive self-service support center.

Sync your sales data
Importing sales data from a standard .csv is simple. Simply export your data to a.csv file, then drag and drop or select files via the built-in upload tool.

Avalara automates your returns preparation
Using your sales data, Returns for Small Business will tell you where, when, and how to file each period. To top it off, we’ll also prepare a file-ready, printable PDF of your returns.

File with a single click
File your prepared returns electronically and schedule future filings.

RETURNS FOR SMALL BUSINESS
$249 Annual Subscription
+ $25 per return
Sales tax return preparation
Marketplace integrations
Single, easy to use dashboard
Extensive self-service support center
Multi-user account access
Access to historical filing records
Omnichannel integration (website, physical storefront)
Detailed state liability reports
What sets us apart

Your data in state-approved forms
Prior to filing, review your return in the same state-approved form you're already familiar with.

Your sales volume doesn’t change your price
Your subscription fee stays the same no matter how many sales you make throughout the year.

$0 returns filing
Sometimes you’ll need to file a $0 return. We can do that.

Adjust transactions when you need to
Returns for Small Business makes it easy to edit and make adjustments to your sales data after it’s been synced.

Easily handle merchandise returns
Account for merchandise returns from prior filing periods without requiring an amended return.

File based on what you actually collect
Returns for Small Business uses your tax calculations to prepare your returns, handling your nontaxable items and exempt sales. So you don’t pay more (or less) than you need to.

