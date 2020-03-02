Avalara AvaTax works inside your software
[Platform] has partnered with Avalara to creative a native sales tax calculation solution. AvaTax works with an extension that plugs into [Platform], so your buyers get an accurate calculation automatically on every shopping cart checkout. With AvaTax and [Platform]
you can have fully automated sales tax compliance for North America and beyond.
- Avalara Avatax seamlessly integrates with OpenCart.
- 100% accurate sales tax calculations.
- On-time sales tax return filing, guaranteed.
- Reports available at your fingertips.
- 60-day money back guarantee.
- Do what you love. Leave the sales tax to us!
The Avalara Guarantee
We believe in providing a fast, easy, and accurate way to manage your taxes. If you are not fully satisfied after 60 days, we will provide a refund for your purchase.
For as long as you are a customer of Avalara AvaTax, if you ever suffer a negative audit finding and financial loss related to an inaccurate result returned by the Avalara service, we will pay your uncollected tax, penalty and interest, or refund your prior 12 months' service fee, whichever is lower.
"Having Avalara in place allows us the freedom to focus on our business, not on sales tax management or burdensome maintenance."
- Adam Litvack, Ecommerce manager at Ganz
Integration information
Platform: [Platform]
