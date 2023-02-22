Nexus analysis service
Get a custom nexus analysis for your business from Avalara’s team of tax experts.
The backbone of your compliance
You can’t even begin to get sales tax right if you have nexus wrong. Look to us to help you identify where you need to comply with transaction tax laws (i.e., where you have nexus) and, just as important, where you don’t.
Features and benefits
Customized nexus report
We’ll compare your specific business activities to the current nexus rules and policies of each state to identify where your company has created nexus.
Next steps
Quickly get on the road to compliance with state-specific options for how to begin managing tax liabilities in accordance with applicable laws.
The big picture
Build your understanding of nexus with a look at how the rules have evolved over the past several years and a review of current developments, such as click-through and economic nexus.