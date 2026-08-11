As a large business, you and your team likely have hundreds of tax returns to file each year. You and your team finally closed the books for this month! Now, it's time to file all those tax returns.



Even for the most experienced and efficient teams or accounting firms, this equates to a lot of days across just about every state and jurisdiction spent on non-strategic and non-revenue-generating work, every single month.



Electronic filing should make things easy, but there are so many sites and logins. Missing a due date or not capitalizing on early filing benefits can really add up for large businesses.



When it's finally time to pay up, requesting checks and remitting payment across each state and jurisdiction can become tedious. Keeping track of it all has its own challenges.



With Avalara Managed Returns Premium, truth is, it doesn't have to be downright painful for your finance team to file each month.



Once you're fully onboarded, our team will do a final review of your returns setup to help ensure everything is ready to go.



You'll also be assigned a dedicated preparer, available to answer questions about your specific business needs.



Then you'll be all set to use our comprehensive reporting to help minimize your compliance risks and be fully prepared should an auditor come calling.



All of this becomes an automated process, so you and your team no longer have to waste any more unnecessary time.



Discover how easy it can be with Avalara Managed Returns Premium.



Find out more at avalara.com