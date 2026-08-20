Avalara Managed Returns

You finally closed your books. What a relief. It's now time to file tax returns. Okay, so first things first.



You have to make sure you have the right calculator for taxable and nontaxable sales.



From there, you need to figure out the number of returns in every state where you have nexus.



Oh, and remember, there are states that require returns for cities and counties and every legal entity. Got it.



Now, about those due dates, do you by chance have a calendar? With so many different rules and timetables for filing, it's hard to keep up.



Electronic filing should make things easy, but there are so many sites and logins. Keeping track of it all has its own challenges when it's finally time to pay up.



Requesting checks and remitting payment can become tedious. It doesn't have to be downright painful. Filing your tax returns with Avalara.



Set up online and allow your returns to be filed and payments remitted automatically. Avalara Returns.



Calculate taxable and nontaxable sales. Prepares returns on time. Using an up to date filing calendar and electronically files the returns and remits payment.



Discover how easy it can be with Avalara Returns. Find out more at avalara.com