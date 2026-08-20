Avalara VAT Registration Demo

Today I'm very excited to demonstrate our newest registration solution designed to dramatically simplify the registration process and remove hurdles from your path to selling in Europe.



Avalara's one registration and licensing platform simplifies the process by breaking it down to simple tasks to be completed by each business applying for registration. Tasks include completing a questionnaire so information can be used to automatically complete forms that go in for the application, as well as uploading supplemental documentation that the government will use to validate information being provided.



The questionnaire is broken down into different sections — sections that focus on different parts of a business, from information about the business, to what their operations are, to who the legal representatives are, to other information that's required for form completion. Each section easily steps a customer through what information is requested and how to complete the form.



There's online help and lots of information to ensure it's done right the first time and expedites the process.



In addition, documents need to be uploaded about the business to validate the information. As with the questionnaire, information is included to make sure the right information is provided the first time, all streamlining the process, ensuring businesses are validated and registered as quickly as possible.



Easy to complete with lots of messaging to show the status of every step along the way — for VAT registrations and for U.S. sales and use tax registrations, one platform is all you'll need to use.