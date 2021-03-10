INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS: BEVERAGE ALCOHOL

A complete compliance solution for the beverage alcohol industry

Avalara for Beverage Alcohol simplifies ever-changing license, product registration, and tax requirements for wineries, breweries, distilleries, importers, alcohol retailers, alcohol marketplaces, and alcohol delivery apps to mitigate compliance risk.

The expertise you need to solve complex compliance challenges

CHALLENGE:
Beverage alcohol is regulated at the federal, state, county, and city level. The rules are complex, routinely updated, and there’s no consistency across jurisdictions.

SOLUTION: 
Avalara’s beverage alcohol compliance experts research rates, legislation, and regulatory changes on an ongoing basis. Regular updates are reflected in your system without requiring effort from your IT or finance teams.

Avalara also checks license requirements, dry areas, single order volume limits, and age validation to provide clear messaging to customers about order check failures and assist in maintaining shipping compliance.

CHALLENGE:
Beverage alcohol taxes and regulations are complex with high stakes. Compliance is labor intensive and takes time away from business tasks focused on growth and generating revenue.

SOLUTION: 
Offload activities such as calculating sales, use, excise, and markup tax; obtaining and maintaining beverage alcohol licenses; registering products; and managing the end-to-end tax returns process. Avalara’s robust team of regulatory subject matter experts gives you peace of mind that compliance is properly managed while you focus on building your business.

CHALLENGE:
Piecing together a collection of solution providers to integrate with your systems leads to endless frustration, delays, and costly errors. Technical challenges, billing issues, and error accountability are common. It’s not only risky, it’s a significant burden on both the tax and IT teams.

SOLUTION: 
Avalara provides a complete solution for licensing, product registrations, tax calculation, and filing for beverage alcohol businesses. Avalara products are designed to work together seamlessly, so you’ll avoid the resource drain required to research and assemble disparate sources of information or negotiate with multiple vendors to achieve end-to-end compliance.

CHALLENGE:
As any business grows, so do its technical needs. Speed, reliability, and seamless scaling are critical. For the beverage alcohol industry in particular, shipping to a state often triggers nexus immediately, regardless of sales or transaction thresholds.

SOLUTION: 
Avalara’s true native SaaS solution provides reliable up-time availability and elastic scalability. The solution grows with your business and sends alerts for compliance obligations triggered by expansion into new markets.

Get a comprehensive solution with modular flexibility

Step 1

Pinpoint your tax compliance needs

As your business and products change, so do tax rules and regulations, as well as the process required to adequately maintain compliance. 

Consult with an Avalara tax compliance expert to:

Identify your potential tax calculation and filing requirements

Understand in which jurisdictions you might have tax regulatory obligations

Determine technology gaps that put your compliance at risk

Choose which compliance products your business needs

Step 2

Integrate with your existing business ecosystem

Connect your systems and platforms via our growing ecosystem of prebuilt integrations for:

  • Billing platforms
  • Subscription and club management platforms
  • Enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms
  • Ecommerce platforms
  • In-house systems

With our robust API with full documentation, you can integrate with custom systems and other platforms.

Step 3

Streamline tax calculation and exemption management

Verify shipping compliance requirements for a specific address, including registration checks, volume limits, age validation, and dry area restrictions. Age verification is also available as an optional add-on.

Calculate markup, excise, and sales tax for federal, state, county, and city jurisdictions based on geolocation

Apply tax or collect exemption certificates at the point of sale

Gain visibility into compliance-related tasks via the management module

Offset sales tax compliance costs and risk by partnering with Avalara, an SST Certified Service Provider (CSP), to assist with sales tax calculations, filing and remittance, and audit protection

California Tax Jurisdiction Detail Report
Step 4

Automate many licensing and product registration management tasks

Generate license and tax permit forms based on account information, including modifications and renewals

Track registrations with the Federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax Trade Bureau (TTB), state departments of revenue (DORs), and Alcohol Beverage Control departments (ABCs)

Secure product registrations in the appropriate locations

Streamline product registration, revisions requests, and renewal applications

Step 5

Simplify returns filing, remittance, and reporting processes

Create returns for direct-to-consumer sales, including sales tax, excise tax, markup tax, and shipment reports

Offload the end-to-end returns process and remittance for multiple tax types

Generate reports on demand using data consolidated from Avalara and connected systems

Avalara Returns Automation Illustration.

Products designed for your industry

Avalara AvaTax for Beverage Alcohol

Delivers updated, SaaS-based multi-tax rate calculations for wineries, breweries, distilleries, importers, alcohol retailers, and delivery services.
Avalara Licensing for Beverage Alcohol

Automates licensing with the Federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax Trade Bureau (TTB), state departments of revenue (DORs), and Alcohol Beverage Control departments (ABCs), as well as with county and city jurisdictions.
Avalara Product Registration for Beverage Alcohol

Automates secure product registrations and renewals with each jurisdiction, making sure each label is properly registered based on account information.
Avalara Returns for Beverage Alcohol

Streamlines the end-to-end returns process, reducing manual effort through signature-ready returns preparation and optional filing and remittance on your behalf.

Trusted by brands you know

“Avalara for Beverage Alcohol, formerly Compli, is our first choice when referring clients because they are bar none, the most professional beverage compliance service company out there.”


— John Hinman, Hinman & Carmichael LLP

Find out more about the nuances of beverage alcohol tax

