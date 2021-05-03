Obtain the licenses you need for multiple jurisdictions
Get comprehensive support with license research, registration, and filing for new and expanding businesses.
Simplify licensing in three easy steps
1.
Fill out our questionnaire
Discover which federal, state, and local licenses your business requires.
2.
Determine a solution
Choose either Avalara License Guidance or Avalara License Filing.
3.
Get licensed and grow your business
Gain peace of mind knowing you’ve done your due diligence.
Learn which licenses are required for your business
Determining the right business licenses can be one of the most complicated parts of starting or expanding your business.
Understand your federal, state, county, and local license requirements
Receive forms, applications, fee information, and tax authority contact information
Get help with preparing and submitting your license applications
The benefits of license guidance and license filing with Avalara
See which business licenses you need to get started and how to apply for them.
Find answers quickly, often in minutes
Pay a flat fee, for budget predictability
Get trusted guidance for peace of mind
Information about business licenses at your fingertips
Find out what you need to know about business licenses across the United States.
Explore license requirements at the federal, state, county, and local levels
Get up-to-date on the latest requirements
Avalara License Guidance
Avalara License Filing
Instant
Approximately 5–7 business days
Discover your license requirements and how to submit applications
Let Avalara experts file your applications for you
Comprehensive research
Support for all levels of government
Contact information for tax authorities
Supporting documents included
Fast turnaround time
Instant
Approximately 5–7 business days
Customer service
Flat fee
Geocoding for improved accuracy
Expert involvement
Online progress tracking
Applications filed on your behalf
Frequently asked questions
A business license is a document provided by the government that permits your business to legally operate within a particular jurisdiction. There are many kinds of business licenses and permits that might be required depending on your type of business and where you conduct business.
If you’re starting a business, there’s a good chance you’ll need a business license to legally operate. Operating without a business license could get you in trouble. Potential penalties may include ceasing operations, fines, and, in some extreme cases, even jail time.
Identifying your need for a business license can depend on the type of business you’re running and where it’s located. Avalara License Guidance can help you quickly identify the licenses you need.
It depends. Some states don’t require a business license for sole proprietorships; other states do.
Keep in mind that a city or county may require their own business license separate from the state. Check with your state and local governments to see if they require a business license for your sole proprietorship.
Whether you need a business license to sell online comes down to what you sell and where you sell it. You may not need a business license if you sell on marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, or Etsy. However, a business license may be required in certain states, counties, towns, or cities.
Regardless of whether you need a business license, you’ll need to register to collect and remit sales tax if you start selling and making money online. Currently, all states with sales tax require online retailers to get either a seller’s permit or a sales and use tax permit. Read our state-by-state guide to marketplace facilitator laws to learn more.
Whether you need a license to sell on Etsy or Amazon depends on whether your store qualifies as a hobby or a business. This is defined by how much money you make and how much time you put into your store.
If you’re making a profit from your Etsy or Amazon store, then there’s a good chance you may need a license. It’s always best to check on the rules for your specific business.
Our small business FAQ addresses the most common questions we get about licensing and other tax topics. Read the licensing FAQ.
