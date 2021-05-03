Business Licenses

Obtain the licenses you need for multiple jurisdictions

Get comprehensive support with license research, registration, and filing for new and expanding businesses.

Video: See how Avalara License Filing works

HOW IT WORKS

Simplify licensing in three easy steps

1.

Fill out our questionnaire

Discover which federal, state, and local licenses your business requires.

2.

Determine a solution

Choose either Avalara License Guidance or Avalara License Filing.

3.

Get licensed and grow your business

Gain peace of mind knowing you’ve done your due diligence.

Learn which licenses are required for your business

Determining the right business licenses can be one of the most complicated parts of starting or expanding your business.

Understand your federal, state, county, and local license requirements

Receive forms, applications, fee information, and tax authority contact information

Get help with preparing and submitting your license applications

The benefits of license guidance and license filing with Avalara

See which business licenses you need to get started and how to apply for them.

Find answers quickly, often in minutes

Pay a flat fee, for budget predictability

Get trusted guidance for peace of mind

Information about business licenses at your fingertips

Find out what you need to know about business licenses across the United States.

Explore license requirements at the federal, state, county, and local levels

Get up-to-date on the latest requirements

Pick the business license solution that’s right for you

Frequently asked questions

A business license is a document provided by the government that permits your business to legally operate within a particular jurisdiction. There are many kinds of business licenses and permits that might be required depending on your type of business and where you conduct business.

If you’re starting a business, there’s a good chance you’ll need a business license to legally operate. Operating without a business license could get you in trouble. Potential penalties may include ceasing operations, fines, and, in some extreme cases, even jail time.

Identifying your need for a business license can depend on the type of business you’re running and where it’s located. Avalara License Guidance can help you quickly identify the licenses you need.

It depends. Some states don’t require a business license for sole proprietorships; other states do.

Keep in mind that a city or county may require their own business license separate from the state. Check with your state and local governments to see if they require a business license for your sole proprietorship.

Whether you need a business license to sell online comes down to what you sell and where you sell it. You may not need a business license if you sell on marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, or Etsy. However, a business license may be required in certain states, counties, towns, or cities.

Regardless of whether you need a business license, you’ll need to register to collect and remit sales tax if you start selling and making money online. Currently, all states with sales tax require online retailers to get either a seller’s permit or a sales and use tax permit. Read our state-by-state guide to marketplace facilitator laws to learn more.

Whether you need a license to sell on Etsy or Amazon depends on whether your store qualifies as a hobby or a business. This is defined by how much money you make and how much time you put into your store. 

If you’re making a profit from your Etsy or Amazon store, then there’s a good chance you may need a license. It’s always best to check on the rules for your specific business.

Our small business FAQ addresses the most common questions we get about licensing and other tax topics. Read the licensing FAQ.

Resources

State and city licenses
Search for what you need to obtain business licenses.

Business licenses 101
Frequently asked questions about business licenses.

Get help with business licenses

Make licensing easier for your business with expert guidance and filing from Avalara.

