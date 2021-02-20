Avalara cloud registration icon with no text
Business Licenses

Avalara License Management

Manage your business license portfolio from a single, easy-to-use application

Video: Learn how Avalara makes license management easier by automating compliance tasks.

Simplify your licenses

Avalara License Management is cloud-based software that lets you centralize hundreds to thousands of business licenses, permits, and tax registrations through a single application.

Streamline the ongoing renewal of your business licenses

Automate and accelerate the process of acquiring new licenses

Easily research requirements on the federal, state, and local levels

Manage other license types, including:

  • Professional licenses
  • Vehicle licenses
  • Contracts
  • Leases
  • Violations
Video: Get a demo of how to handle compliance tasks using Avalara License Management.

Benefits of using Avalara License Management

IMPROVE BUSINESS EFFICIENCY

Keep staff focused on core business activities instead of manual tasks

Drop the spreadsheets and other manual systems

Help enable users to pick up tasks where others left off

Scale for growth to handle thousands of licenses

Save time and let the application research licensing requirements for you

Assign select portfolio access and ownership to multiple users

Increase collaboration across departments

REDUCE COMPLIANCE RISK

Help ensure regulatory compliance and avoid negative outcomes from government agencies

Avoid fines, penalties, and other negative outcomes from expired or missing licenses

Discover gaps in your licensing requirements

REDUCE YOUR COMPLIANCE BURDEN

Reduce repetitive tasks

Track and assess licensing requirements across local, state, and federal levels in a single centralized repository

Focus on your jurisdictions rather than your many licenses

Process multiple renewals in a single jurisdiction all at once

Features and benefits

Full calendar view of your license portfolio

Comprehensive view of federal, state, and local level license requirements

Batch renewals

Email alerts for upcoming licensing tasks delivered based on user preferences

Comprehensive reports and forecasting tools

Customized workflow steps based on user preferences

Customizable dashboards

Jurisdiction data automatically generated for a simple license application process

Frequently asked questions

Contact us for a demo of the application and begin the process.

 

Avalara License Management was designed for businesses that manage 100+ licenses spread out over multiple jurisdictions and/or sell heavily regulated products and/or offer heavily regulated services. If you’re unsure about whether the solution is a good fit, let’s chat or schedule a demo to determine if it fits your licensing needs.

Yes, it covers a broad spectrum of licensing needs. The following are tracked in the application:

Professional licenses. Especially relevant to healthcare, manufacturing, and service contractors, users can use this feature to track essential information about their professionally licensed employees, such as license numbers, certifications, renewal dates, and more.

Vehicle licenses. Ideal for transportation, construction, and agriculture industries, Avalara License Management lets businesses track details for vehicles that need to be frequently licensed and renewed.

Contracts. For businesses that offer maintenance and equipment contracts, Avalara License Management lets users manage large portfolios of service-oriented contracts.

Leases. Every business that rents, leases, or sublets physical locations can stay up to date on the terms and conditions of their properties with this feature.

Violations. Tailored for businesses in food service and hospitality among many other heavily regulated industries, Avalara License Management provides resolution workflow and payment processing.

Yes, Avalara can manage your license portfolio on your behalf. Avalara can research, obtain, and provide ongoing management of your portfolio by tracking renewal deadlines and reapplying for licenses when necessary.

To learn more about these services, contact us.

Service providers can use Avalara License Management for Accountants to manage ongoing business license compliance on behalf of their own clients. The software contains all of the standard features plus add-ons to roll multiple subaccounts into one master portfolio.

PRICING

Scale for growth

Avalara pricing is volume-based and designed to scale with your business — whether you manage hundreds or tens of thousands of licenses.

Related resources

Gain a better understanding of the framework for managing many business licenses.
Understanding your company’s business license compliance needs
