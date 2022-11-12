Avalara cloud registration icon with no text
Business Licenses

Get help managing your company’s business licenses

Everything you need to get your licenses in order and keep them that way.

Get started
Leave business license compliance to us

Avalara business licensing services are designed for companies that need help managing license applications, maintenance, and renewals. The trained experts at Avalara can bring order to chaos and keep you organized and up to date. We’ll help by:

Coordinating licensing efforts across product lines and business locations

Determining which licenses you need and organizing the ones you have

Reducing your risk of noncompliance through expert guidance

Benefits of Avalara licensing services

Support business growth more easily

Reduce the risk of noncompliance

Gain peace of mind with improved accuracy

Keep your team working on revenue-generating tasks

Work directly with licensing experts

Balance hands-on control with hands-off freedom

Choose the service you need: urgent situation or ongoing support

Avalara License Professional Services

Ideal for: Businesses facing major disruptions, such as a merger, product launch, market expansion, or sudden personnel changes.

Engage with a project-based service with defined parameters and timelines to put your business on track.

Get a professional analysis of your current licensing situation and requirements.

Obtain the licenses you need — we gather information, handle applications, remit fees, and procure licenses in the appropriate jurisdictions.

Avalara License Managed Services

Ideal for: Businesses that want to reduce or repurpose in-house resources.

Offload the application for and renewal of business licenses for multiple jurisdictions.

Free up IT, legal, and finance resources to focus on other areas of business.

Gain the accuracy and efficiency of leading technology and licensing experts.

Related products

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management

A highly scalable solution to securely collect, store, and manage tax documents in the cloud and automate exemptions at checkout.
Avalara Managed Returns

Automatically gathers data from Avalara AvaTax to prepare and file sales and use tax returns and remit payments across multiple jurisdictions every filing cycle.
Avalara License Management

Manages your licenses through a single, secure database. Apply for and renew licenses, permits, tax registrations, professional certifications, and more.

Connect with Avalara

Contact us to learn more about our licensing services.

Call

877-806-8338
Schedule a call

Chat

Chat with a specialist
Customer support chat

