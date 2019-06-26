Avalara cloud registration icon with no text
Business Licenses

Sales Tax Registration

Simplify the process of sales tax registration across the U.S. — all from a single solution


Why use Avalara for sales tax registration

Make registration a snap

Are you selling throughout the U.S.? If so, getting registered in the states in which you’re obligated to collect and remit sales tax should be one of your first steps.
Business license illustration with an envelope, a filing box, and a magnifying glass

One form, multiple registrations

Every state has a different application and process for sales tax registration — fill out our form once and we’ll handle the preparation and filing of sales tax registration in the jurisdictions you specify.

Offload the end-to-end application process

We prepare the necessary application forms, make payments directly to licensing authorities, and follow up with jurisdictions to ensure everything is processed within 5–7 business days.

We walk you through every step

Applications are sent directly to the appropriate jurisdictions or back to you to complete any final steps. You’ll receive confirmation of the applications we file for you.

How it works

Register your business in three easy steps

Enter your company information

Choose the necessary states

Receive your registration information directly from the authorities

Get Avalara State Sales Tax Registration

What’s included:

  • Preparation of all necessary forms and paperwork

  • Filing with appropriate tax authorities

  • Payment of all state-level registration fees*

*In some circumstances, customers may be required to make certain filings themselves; jurisdiction fees for customer-filed forms are not included.

Trusted by

"Avalara’s ability to scale with us has been essential, and we’ll be able to rely on Avalara as we continue to scale and grow.”

— Beatrice Negru


Related products

Avalara for Amazon Sellers

Prepare and file your sales tax returns in just minutes. With online filing capability and a detailed FBA Inventory Report, you can check sales tax returns off your to-do list and get back to business.
Avalara for QuickBooks

Offload the work of managing sales tax for your business, Avalara AvaTax is built to run seamlessly in your QuickBooks Desktop or QuickBooks Online accounting system.
Prebuilt AvaTax integrations

AvaTax integrates with many accounting systems, ERP and CRM providers, and ecommerce platforms.

Do you have questions about registration?

Our small business FAQ addresses the most common questions we get about tax registration and similar topics.

Connect with Avalara

See how easily our solutions work with your business applications.

Get started

