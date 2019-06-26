Avalara for Communications
New technologies can create unexpected tax implications. With AvaTax for Communications, it’s easy for businesses to stay on top of it all.
Avoid tax surprises
Launching
a product? Bundling different services? Adding VoIP, streaming, or IoT
capabilities? Each can have a big tax impact — but many companies don’t
realize it.
Tame the complexity
Knowing your tax obligations is one thing; meeting them is another. Our powerful solution and communications tax expertise allow you to handle complex calculations with ease.
Free your team
Are your automated systems keeping up with industry changes? Or is your team stuck updating and maintaining software? AvaTax gives employees the time to work on more important (and profitable) initiatives.
Features and benefits
Avalara’s communications tax team monitors relevant statutes, regulatory rules, and rate changes — so your team doesn’t have to.
We update our SaaS solution regularly to reflect current requirements, making manual software maintenance a thing of the past.
Our Geo for Communications feature provides street-level tax precision, assigning the taxing jurisdiction by latitude/longitude.
AvaTax connects to billing platforms or ERP systems via a prebuilt connector — or create a customized integration using our API.
A powerful customer portal simplifies tax lookups and research, while providing access to flexible, customizable reporting options.
AvaTax for Communications easily handles complex calculations while allowing you to override rules if necessary, create special tax bundles, and more.