Avalara Tax Content for Retail

Automate tax content delivery to support your commercial transactions

Video: See how Avalara Tax Content for Retail works

KEY BENEFITS

Real-time content updates for your transactions

Reduce risk of audit exposure and noncompliance with more accurate and regularly updated content

Improve customer experience at checkout with prompt tax calculation for offline transactions

Gain flexibility and control over tax content data and processes

Get reliable tax content delivered directly to your system

Handle complicated sales tax scenarios and calculations with ease.

Regularly updated tax rates and rules enhance overall customer experience

Ideal retail segments include Soft and Hard Goods, Convenience Fuel Retail (CFR), and Grocery

Replace manual processes with scheduled, automated tax data

Prevent the most common risks and burdens caused by manual tax updates to your point-of-sale (POS), ERP, or other sales transaction systems:
Inaccurate rates that can lead to under- or over-collecting tax

Missing valuable tax rate and rule information due to inadequate research

Loss of productivity resulting from time-consuming tax data preparation

Keep your POS system prepared for complex tax situations

Manage sales tax across over-the-counter systems, kiosks, wireless setups, and other POS systems designed to account for:
Sales tax holidays

Threshold taxes

Multiple locations

Frequently asked questions

Yes, you’ll need to sign up for an Avalara AvaTax account and configure your profile to use Tax Content for Retail. However, you’re not under any obligation to use AvaTax for your online sales tax calculations.

Tax Content for Retail uses information you configure in your Avalara account, such as store locations and products sold, to inform what data needs to be pulled from the Avalara content database for your business.

You can configure your content delivery methods (e.g., FTP or downloading from a server), frequency, and output formats (e.g., file naming conventions and extensions) as needed. This can be done during setup then updated as your preferences change.

Tax Content for Retail currently provides tax data for U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions and all Canadian provinces and territories.

You can configure Tax Content for Retail in five steps:

  1. Sign up for your Avalara AvaTax account and configure your profile.
  2. Identify the content needed at your locations.file.
  3. Schedule your content delivery format, method, and frequency, then set up communication preferences.
  4. Receive regularly updated content relevant to your business.
  5. Upload your sales tax content and confirm it works within your retail systems.

AvaTax lets you do online tax calculations by calling out to Avalara through the cloud. Tax Content for Retail facilitates offline calculation needs by providing you with the content required to do calculations in your POS or other retail system. In many cases, retail businesses use both online and offline calculation capabilities.

Explore our complete sales tax solutions for retailers

DAVO by Avalara

Connects to your existing POS to help automate sales tax filing and daily cash management for restaurants and retail.
Avalara Tax Research

Sales tax research tools and services for comprehensive, easy-to-understand tax insights.
Resources

Watch this demo video
Learn how Tax Content for Retail simplifies the sales tax process for your POS and other retail systems.

