Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting can receive invoice data from your business system in XML UBL 2.1 format, convert the data into outgoing e-invoices in the formats required by individual country regulations, then transmit it to the local tax offices’ platforms or exchange networks. The solution supports FatturaPA for the SDI in Italy, FA-VAT for the KSeF in Poland, Peppol BIS 3.0, Peppol PINT, UBL, and other formats, with the option to provide human-readable PDF invoices.

The solution can also automatically convert incoming e-invoices provided by tax authorities or exchange networks in their respective formats into XML UBL 2.1 and provide it to your business system.