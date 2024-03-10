Avalara Edge for AvaTax, the power of AvaTax — closer
Our cloud-based solution uses edge computing to bring tax calculation closer to your existing systems to boost performance and reliability.
Video: Learn more about how the power of Avalara Edge for AvaTax can help your business.
Built to work with these popular cloud platforms:
Faster transactions and improved performance to meet your tax compliance needs
Connects to your systems in two different ways:
1. Our cloud. It’s hosted and managed by us.
2. Your cloud. It’s hosted by you and managed by us.
Faster tax calculations
Places AvaTax transaction data into a lightweight container closer to your transaction system
Supports growing demand for 24/7 commerce during peak transaction times
Provides access to regularly updated tax content directly from your cloud or closest U.S. hub
Increased reliability
Speeds up response times with high availability to help avoid system failure or shutdowns
Delivers timely updates to rates, rules, and regulations
Seamless integration
Bootstrap installation and setup using a single image
Autoscaling adaptability supports peak performance periods when you need it and saves bandwidth resources when you don’t
Easily deploys into Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Google Cloud Platform (GCP) environments
Frequently asked questions
Avalara Edge for AvaTax currently supports AWS and GCP, with plans to support Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) soon.
Yes, the system will reflect the tax changes and use updated information in calculations. Our customers can access regularly updated rules and regulations any time.
No, the implementation process is straightforward and typically hassle free. Edge for AvaTax integrates within your existing applications, whether you choose to host it on your cloud or ours. Our platform currently supports AWS and GCP clouds, and we’re working on adding support for OCI in the near future.
Avalara takes care of all aspects of Edge for AvaTax, including installation, implementation, and management. We aim to empower your business to stay compliant so you can focus on what you do best — growing your business.
