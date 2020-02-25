Cloud-native tax compliance for Oracle users
Avalara’s prebuilt integration uses a full IaaS platform based on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).
Avalara and Oracle do the heavy lifting
Improve rate accuracy and reduce delivery errors
Avalara verifies addresses with rooftop accuracy across more than 13,000 tax jurisdictions in the United States. This helps ensure tax rates are applied more accurately than relying on ZIP codes and decreases the chance of wrong delivery.
Better assess tax obligations on domestic sales
Avalara's solution tracks your economic nexus tax liabilities in states where you're potentially obligated to collect. Detailed reports will alert you when you're about to trigger tax obligations in new states.
Easily manage taxability rules across a vast product inventory
Avalara experts have deep knowledge of product taxability rules and regulations to help you apply the appropriate tax rates and assign tariff codes.
Remove the manual drain of filing and remittance
When it’s time to file, offload sales and use tax preparation in the U.S. and Canada as well as reporting for VAT and GST for international markets.
Apply the right tax for complex situations
Save time and improve accuracy by codifying and automating advanced transaction rules based on circumstances unique to your business.
Let Oracle do the work of managing exemption certificates
Collect and apply certificates at the point of sale. Manage a secure, centralized document repository to access for future purchases, generate reports, and reference during audits.
Offload complicated methods of determining multiple tax types
Avalara offers a single platform to help manage sales and use tax, excise tax, VAT, and GST.
Reduce audit risk by validating your tax-exempt sales
Avalara helps ensure your tax-exempt customers are keeping their certificates up to date. When certificates expire or become invalid, the system provides an alert at the time of sale.