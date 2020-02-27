Sage Sales Tax Filing with Avalara

Cloud-native tax compliance for SAP users

Prebuilt SAP ECC and S/4HANA integrations pull customer master data and tax data directly into your ERP to support omnichannel and international sales.

Schedule a demo
To view video, please enable cookies

Video: See how Avalara handles tax compliance tasks within SAP S/4Hana.

Avalara and SAP do the heavy lifting

Manage use tax compliance

Avalara’s use tax solution helps you avoid complicated spreadsheets and expensive custom solutions to consolidate information across your business departments, locations, and networks.

Offload complicated methods of determining multiple tax types

Avalara offers a single platform to help manage sales and use tax, excise tax, VAT, and GST.

Easily manage taxability rules across a vast product inventory

Avalara maintains a vast catalog of product taxability rules in order to automatically apply tax rates based on item and location, rather than rely on batch processing.

Better assess tax obligations in each state

Avalara's solution tracks your economic nexus tax liabilities in states where you're potentially obligated to collect. Detailed reports will alert you when you're about to trigger tax obligations in new states.

Determine the applicable tax for each customer — no matter their location or sales channel

Avalara lets you apply a single tax profile to each customer. That means the appropriate tax rate is applied whether they purchased through your web store, a POS system, or direct sale.

Remove the manual drain of filing and remittance

When it’s time to file, you can reconcile a single worksheet and pay one amount for your total tax liability. Avalara works with state and local governments to file and pay on your behalf.

Calculate tax rates in complex situations

Save time and improve accuracy by codifying and automating advanced transaction rules based on circumstances unique to your business.

Avalara supports each of these integrations

SAP ECC

SAP S/4HANA CLOUD

SAP Business ByDesign

SAP Business One

SAP Concur

Avalara supports each of these integrations

SAP ECC

SAP S/4HANA CLOUD

SAP Business ByDesign

SAP Business One

SAP Concur

The products that power compliance in your systems

Avalara AvaTax

Get cloud-based sales and use tax determination with comprehensive, regularly updated tax rates pushed to your shopping cart or invoicing system, automatically.

Automate calculation
Avalara Returns

Offload returns preparation, filing, and remittance across multiple jurisdictions for every filing cycle.

Automate filing
Avalara CertCapture

Connect to AvaTax or third-party tax engines to securely collect, store, and manage tax documents like exemption certificates, W-8s, and W-9s, in the cloud.

Automate documentation
Avalara for international sales

Assign tariff codes and manage VAT and GST registration, determination, and reporting, with regularly updated content for more than 190 countries.

Learn about international solutions
Award winner: New Partner Application

Avalara has been acknowledged with a 2022 SAP Pinnacle Award. The Avalara partnership team has worked relentlessly to align its strategies to help the entire SAP ecosystem.

Award winner: New Partner Application

Avalara has been acknowledged with a 2022 SAP Pinnacle Award. The Avalara partnership team has worked relentlessly to align its strategies to help the entire SAP ecosystem.

"Preparing financial statements, providing financial analysis, running the department... these are all things that had been on hold for sales tax. It's a night and day difference."

—Jim Stucky, CFO

Read the Cram-A-Lot story

Connect with Avalara

See how easily our solutions work with your business applications.
Get started
Curious how we help with your specific tax challenges? Just ask.
(877) 285-6014
Get direct help with your most pressing questions about tax software.
Chat