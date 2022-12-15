Improve efficiency with customizable features and automated workflows
Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) Premium offers advanced document management for complex needs.
Video: See how ECM Premium replaces complexity with simplicity
How it works
Customize sales tax exemption forms and rules
Develop your own process for how certificates are sent out and collected based on your unique business needs.
Easily create, store, and manage exemption certificates
Access creation tools and cloud-based storage with solutions that make finding specific certificates quick and easy.
Collect and review sales tax exemption certificates
Automate compliance tasks, including certificate validation assistance and renewal requests.
Incorporate ECM Premium with your current workflow
Configure complex processes to fit with the way you already do business.
Establish user roles so teams can efficiently assign tasks like collecting and reviewing certificates.
Customize forms, exposure zones, invalid states, and exemptions to manage certificate distribution and collection.
Add custom fields and labels for more flexibility to capture the unique data points you need to track, organize, and analyze content.
Automate time-consuming tasks
Use automation to manage compliance for more efficiency and reduced operational costs.
Use collection tools to monitor expiring, invalid, and missing documents. You’ll also get alerts to request new certificates.
Employ optical character recognition (OCR) and AI technology to scan, read, and digitize data on state forms, recognizing incorrect forms and entries.
Confirm tax ID validation numbers and formats on certificates by checking them against supported state systems.
Seamlessly integrate Exemption Certificate Management Premium
Connect Avalara with your current business systems to prevent disruption while boosting existing functionality.
Integrate ECM Premium with Avalara AvaTax, ERP platforms, business applications, or other tax calculation engines for real-time data exchange.
Manage exemption certificates for both in-store or online purchases, conveniently retrieving or collecting needed certificates at the point of purchase.
See which product is right for you
Features
|SOC 2 Type 1 and 2 compliance
|API and connectors available
|Customer exemptions and certificate storage
|Basic report creation
|Automated document validation with OCR
|Certificate collection campaign management
|Enhanced state tax ID validation
|Tax laws and exemption rules content
|Ecommerce module
|Exemption matrix
|Certificate storage
|SSO
|Custom data fields, attachments, and comments
|Advanced search and reporting
|Advanced workflow features and customization
|Customize and view exempt regions and reasons
|Retail module
|Custom user roles
Frequently asked questions
If you have a complex exemption certificate process with multiple locations, products, and states, ECM Premium is designed for your business. It allows you to configure exemption rules, set up a customized workflow, and define user roles. It also offers auto-validation features, automated certificate requests, a tax content library, and centralized storage. ECM Premium can integrate with AvaTax or other tax calculation engines, applications, and ERPs using secure APIs.
ECM Premium has an intuitive, task-based design that’s easy to use, which means decreased training time for employees and a reduction in the amount of time it takes to accomplish repetitive tasks.
ECM Premium simplifies certificate validation and renewal requests. Our online portal, Avalara CertExpress, guides customers in selecting the right form and rejects incomplete submissions. Our automated validation feature uses AI-supported OCR to scan and validate PDFs and images, rejecting incomplete forms, forms with incorrect entries or formats in fields, and missing signatures. The automated tax ID validation tool checks numbers and formats against supported state systems to increase accuracy. These features save time, reduce staff resources, and minimize audit risk.
Yes. ECM Premium configures your business needs, workflow, user roles, and overall process.
ECM Premium includes a module called ECM for Retail (an ecommerce is also included). It provides physical retail locations with the in-store capability to find and apply stored certificates or easily collect new ones. This can be done via a phone or tablet (ideal for field employees) or through a POS system with internet access.
ECM Premium is SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 compliant and certified, helping protect online data and providing securely hosted services and operational practices, preserving client and end-user privacy. When considering a SaaS provider, a security-conscious business should require SOC 2 security compliance.
ECM Premium helps you manage exemption certificates across multiple locations or jurisdictions by providing a cloud-based solution. You can store, track, and manage exemption certificates for all of your locations in one place via a centralized cloud database. Assign roles to employees companywide to allow easy access and retrieval across multiple locations. Collect, validate, and store exemption certificates from your customers, regardless of their location, then associate the certificates with the appropriate location or jurisdiction to apply the applicable tax treatment to each transaction.
We have a solution called Avalara ECM Managed Services. Our team of experts can provide structured guidance through an assigned and dedicated expert to help you with troubleshooting, uploading your documents, validating certificates, and creating email campaigns for collection, including expiration requests.