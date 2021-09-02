Challenge:

Knowing where you have tax obligations (also called nexus) is crucial to being tax compliant.

Direct sales companies create nexus wherever their independent sales representatives do business. In some cases, nexus can be established even if they haven’t made a sale.

Solution:

Avalara helps you manage each step of compliance from registration to remittance. Direct sellers, in particular, can qualify for the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) program, and let states offset the costs of using Avalara.

With the SST program, not only does it reduce cost, it increases your audit support.