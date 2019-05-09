CHALLENGE:

Collecting the right documentation and applying tax exemptions can be challenging, especially with online sales or drop shipping.



If tax is charged when it shouldn’t be, customers have to chase down credits and rebills, which takes up time for accounting departments. Plus, missing or invalid certificates put you at risk for being out of compliance.

SOLUTION:

With Avalara, you collect exemption certificates as part of the transaction process, automate document validation, and apply tax exemptions on future sales.

You can also track certificate expirations and proactively request new certificates. Plus, documents are stored in the cloud, so they’re available on demand, without costing you the time and money needed to manage your own database.





“The number one benefit is the peace of mind that comes with knowing that we’re doing things the right way.”



—Joe Rossmeissl, Controller

Read the Pacon story