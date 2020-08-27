Online marketplace software for tax compliance
Tax authorities around the world are paying more attention to online marketplaces. No matter your size or industry, find solutions to help your marketplace maintain compliance, improve efficiency, and reduce risk.
Software solutions for your type of online marketplace
Physical goods marketplaces
Marketplaces selling physical goods have their own challenges in identifying taxability, calculating different tax rates, preparing and filing returns, and handling cross-border sales. Automated solutions can quickly and easily determine taxability, apply more accurate rates, and streamline international compliance.
Digital goods marketplaces
Marketplaces selling digital goods must also stay on top of taxability in different states in addition to managing business licenses, registrations, and other tax documents. Marketplace software can help with filing and managing W-9 and 1099 forms, identifying licenses, and e-invoicing for international transactions.
On-demand services marketplaces
On-demand services can be taxed differently from physical or digital goods. And it gets more complicated depending on which services you offer. Marketplace software identifies the licenses you need and determines when and where you should collect tax, how much, and what the rules are for your many different jurisdictions.
Social commerce marketplaces
Social marketplaces have their own compliance challenges. Who and what gets taxed, and by how much? When does communications tax get involved? Automated compliance software can help you streamline the returns process and navigate the tax complexities of your social marketplace.
Scalable tax compliance solutions for your marketplace
Emerging marketplaces
Starting marketplaces on the right foot with the right compliance tools
Identify nexus, apply for licenses, and register in different states
Capitalize on the Streamlined Sales Tax program to offset the cost of your sales tax compliance solution
Calculate rates and determine taxability with greater accuracy
Midsize marketplaces
Making sure midsize marketplaces have scalable tools to achieve and maintain compliance
Access the research and tax content your company needs to make informed compliance decisions
Take advantage of prebuilt integrations or our robust API to automate tax calculation for more accurate rates in every jurisdiction where you sell
Automate preparation and filing of sales tax returns to save time and reduce compliance risk
Enterprise marketplaces
Empowering and preparing enterprise marketplaces for current and future compliance
Enable international growth with cross-border compliance and e-invoicing solutions
Streamline document management for exemption certificates
Leverage solutions from a single vendor for additional tax needs including W-9 and W-8 management, and 1099 issuance
Integrations
Avalara marketplace tax compliance solutions integrate with many of the business applications you already use. With 1,200+ signed partner integrations and a customizable API, Avalara can work with you to create the right, custom compliance solution for your business.
Integrations
Here’s what our customers have to say
“We ship products around the world. Being able to offer the added convenience of collecting those taxes and duties up front is a nice enhancement for that customer set.”
—Jason Macatangay
CFO, Threadless
“If you’re not compliant, it can get real ugly, real fast. Avalara, in that regard, helps me sleep better at night.”
—Jason Heckel
Senior Director of Tax, Zillow Group
Connect with Avalara
Let Avalara help you create a scalable compliance solution for the unique needs of your online marketplace
