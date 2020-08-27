Industry solutions: Marketplaces

Woman Purchasing a Bottle of Wine

Software solutions for your type of online marketplace

Physical goods marketplaces

Marketplaces selling physical goods have their own challenges in identifying taxability, calculating different tax rates, preparing and filing returns, and handling cross-border sales. Automated solutions can quickly and easily determine taxability, apply more accurate rates, and streamline international compliance.

Digital goods marketplaces

Marketplaces selling digital goods must also stay on top of taxability in different states in addition to managing business licenses, registrations, and other tax documents. Marketplace software can help with filing and managing W-9 and 1099 forms, identifying licenses, and e-invoicing for international transactions.

On-demand services marketplaces

On-demand services can be taxed differently from physical or digital goods. And it gets more complicated depending on which services you offer. Marketplace software identifies the licenses you need and determines when and where you should collect tax, how much, and what the rules are for your many different jurisdictions.

Social commerce marketplaces

Social marketplaces have their own compliance challenges. Who and what gets taxed, and by how much? When does communications tax get involved? Automated compliance software can help you streamline the returns process and navigate the tax complexities of your social marketplace.

Scalable tax compliance solutions for your marketplace

Emerging marketplaces

Starting marketplaces on the right foot with the right compliance tools

Identify nexus, apply for licenses, and register in different states

Capitalize on the Streamlined Sales Tax program to offset the cost of your sales tax compliance solution

Calculate rates and determine taxability with greater accuracy

Midsize marketplaces

Making sure midsize marketplaces have scalable tools to achieve and maintain compliance

Access the research and tax content your company needs to make informed compliance decisions

Take advantage of prebuilt integrations or our robust API to automate tax calculation for more accurate rates in every jurisdiction where you sell

Automate preparation and filing of sales tax returns to save time and reduce compliance risk

Enterprise marketplaces

Empowering and preparing enterprise marketplaces for current and future compliance

Enable international growth with cross-border compliance and e-invoicing solutions

Streamline document management for exemption certificates

Leverage solutions from a single vendor for additional tax needs including W-9 and W-8 management, and 1099 issuance

Contact us

Integrations

Avalara marketplace tax compliance solutions integrate with many of the business applications you already use. With 1,200+ signed partner integrations and a customizable API, Avalara can work with you to create the right, custom compliance solution for your business. 

Here’s what our customers have to say

“We ship products around the world. Being able to offer the added convenience of collecting those taxes and duties up front is a nice enhancement for that customer set.” 

—Jason Macatangay
CFO, Threadless

View the Threadless customer story

“If you’re not compliant, it can get real ugly, real fast. Avalara, in that regard, helps me sleep better at night.” 

—Jason Heckel
Senior Director of Tax, Zillow Group

View the Zillow Group customer story

Lodging tax solutions

Lodging tax compliance software for online travel agencies and short-term rental providers

If you run an online travel agency or provide short-term rentals then you’re no stranger to the complexity of lodging and hospitality tax compliance. Learn about Avalara solutions designed to make tax compliance easier.

