The only fully automated sales tax solution for the restaurant industry
DAVO by Avalara streamlines the most important steps of the sales tax process for restaurants — from collecting to filing to paying.
Seamlessly integrates with popular cloud-based POS systems to automate your sales tax process.
Take care of your restaurant and leave the sales tax to us
1.
Connect DAVO by Avalara to your POS system — online or on the app
2.
Complete the 5-minute setup
3.
Use your POS system for transactions like usual
DAVO by Avalara automatically
Collects sales tax for every transaction
Transfers sales tax to a secure tax holding account
Files your state sales tax
Pays your state sales tax obligation
We protect and support you and your business
Separate and secure tax holding account
SSL-encrypted connection and storage-encrypted account data
Cloud backups and rapid data recovery
Daily reporting and account access
Here’s what our customers have to say
"I can’t think of one reason why you wouldn’t sign up. It’s worth it for the peace of mind."
—Steve Castraberti, Prince Pizzeria
"I don’t know why we waited! So much easier than trying to keep up with this and run a business. 100% satisfied."
—Owner, Verna Mae’s
Serving you these key features — and more
DAVO by Avalara
|Cost per month
|$54.99
|Daily cash management
|Daily sales tax emails
|Dashboard with sales, sales tax, and exportable data
|Prepare, file, and pay taxes automatically
Up to 3 filings per state,
Frequently asked questions
DAVO by Avalara transfers your sales tax revenue from your bank account to a secure tax holding account. Your sales taxes are paid from this account when we file your return directly to the state.
Yes! DAVO by Avalara guards against missing sales tax payments. Adding automation helps avoid risks from human or manual error.
No. Davo by Avalara can collect sales tax for all transactions, including cash, credit, debit, gift cards, checks, etc.
Refunds are calculated in the POS system, and refunded sales tax is subtracted from your total collected daily sales tax.
Avalara offers free sales tax rate tables that are updated each month, and information is available for all 50 states.
Technically, yes. DAVO by Avalara can collect and set aside your sales tax funds daily, but we cannot file for you since we have no way of knowing what tax jurisdictions your truck is moving between. You would be responsible for changing the tax rate in your POS system whenever you change location. Each month we would refund the sales tax money we collect and you would have to file and pay the state.
No. There is no federal sales tax, only state sales tax.
Sales tax compliance for restaurants
Sales tax compliance for restaurants
Tax rates
Current sales tax rates for the United States
Third-party delivery apps
These apps boost sales but create sales tax complexity