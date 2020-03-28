Beverage Alcohol tax determination for 360Winery
Calculate beverage alcohol tax rates, manage licenses, and prepare returns from your own ecommerce solution.
Features and Benefits
‣
Getting started is easy
Establish a direct link between Avalara AvaTax for Beverage Alcohol and 360Winery via a prebuilt connection that allows for seamless integration. You won’t need IT support to get started, in most instances.
‣
Simplified compliance
Our solution integrates with 360Winery to simplify tax compliance tasks for producers (wineries, breweries, and distilleries) and importers, reducing compliance risk across the complex labyrinth of regulations in the Beverage Alcohol industry.
‣
Get a leg up on filing
Avalara AvaTax for Beverage Alcohol takes you from tax calculation to filing in one fell swoop. You can also opt to let us handle your returns and filing as part of our Avalara Returns service.
‣
Centralized system of record
Eliminate the need for working across multiple solutions. Access submissions, filings, and a comprehensive online compliance library for visibility into your complete compliance picture. Our reporting also allows you to streamline audit support.
‣
Feel good about your tax software
With a 60-day money-back guarantee and an accuracy guarantee (subject to our terms and conditions), AvaTax for Beverage Alcohol is tax software you’ll appreciate having in your corner.
"Avalara for Beverage Alcohol, formerly Compli, is our first choice when referring clients because they are bar none, the most professional beverage compliance service company out there."
— John Hinman, Hinman & Carmichael, LLP
Works With
Failure to properly register and maintain state beverage alcohol licenses can result in revocation of licensure in the state, and potentially at the federal level. Licensing for Beverage Alcohol tracks registration with the Federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), state departments of revenue (DORs), and Alcohol Beverage Control departments (ABCs).
Secure the right approvals in the right places and make sure every label is properly registered at the federal and state levels. With Product Registration for Beverage Alcohol, we’ll take care of the heavy lifting, so you can stay on top of this ongoing task.