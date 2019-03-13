The Avalara API
Tap into a powerful tax API to integrate your existing financial applications with Avalara’s transaction tax system.
One API for tax compliance
With a single, unified API for sales and use tax, VAT, cross-border transactions, and exemptions, Avalara puts a world of transaction tax solutions at your feet.
Real-time tax calculation
Avalara’s API enables lightning-fast tax calculation for transactions across tens of thousands of jurisdictions all over the world.
It's about precision
Regular updates of tax rates and rules lead to more accurate tax calculation for millions of products and services.
Exemptions made simple
It’s easy for customers to tie non-taxable transactions to applicable exemption certificates with an end-to-end tax document management solution.