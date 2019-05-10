Automated sales tax compliance for BigCommerce
BigCommerce named Avalara as the 2023 Tech Partner of the Year! Integrating the powerful BigCommerce platform with Avalara tax automation solutions allows you to focus on growing your business.
Video: See how you can simplify sales tax compliance when you integrate Avalara with BigCommerce.
Calculate sales tax and VAT, manage exemptions, and more.
2.
Configure AvaTax for your unique tax profile and business requirements.
3.
Get in touch with us to discuss your other sales tax compliance needs — from registration to filing, and more.
Avalara for BigCommerce supports businesses of all sizes.
Visit the Avalara Knowledge Center to learn more about setting up this integration.
“The integration of Avalara with both IntelliDealer and BigCommerce creates more confidence that sales tax is being calculated correctly. Just knowing that we are being compliant has been the biggest benefit. Overall, it’s definitely mitigating our risk.”
—Stefanie Hemeyer
Controller, Ag Solutions Group
“Avalara continues to prove itself as a top tax solution for BigCommerce customers. It not only provides top-notch service to customers but also consistently supports co-marketing efforts, actively focuses on the move-up market alongside BigCommerce, and pushes the message of enterprise ecommerce, simplified.”
—BigCommerce, 2023 Tech Partner Award Winner Announcement
Benefits
Get started easily
Activate AvaTax from your BigCommerce store in just a few steps.
Sell in more places
AvaTax fuels business growth by providing calculations for the 13,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions.
Connect to your business systems
Avalara offers 1,200+ signed partner integrations so you can connect to your other ecommerce and POS platforms, accounting systems, and ERPs, in addition to BigCommerce.
Save time with automation
Rates and rules change frequently, making it hard to keep up. Connect to AvaTax and leave sales tax to us.
Avalara solutions
Frequently asked questions
AvaTax sends real-time sales tax calculations to BigCommerce using geolocation to map multiple rates and rules to each transaction. Once you activate AvaTax within BigCommerce and set up your company profile, you can configure the setup to fit your unique business requirements for things like:
- Tax calculation settings for various tax types
- Exemption settings if you have exempt customers
- Product taxability settings for what you sell
Avalara provides a comprehensive Avalara University course designed specifically for BigCommerce customers to quickly and efficiently set up AvaTax. The implementation process takes you through every step to ensure AvaTax works seamlessly with your business. Merchants will typically:
- Assign and apply tax schedules
- Set up taxability information
- Set up tax exemptions rules
- Configure more advanced rules
You need to collect sales tax in states where you have triggered nexus. Nexus is a connection between a state and business when annual sales revenue and/or transaction quantity reach a threshold set by the state that requires you to register for sales tax. AvaTax can help you track nexus and inform you when you’ve reached a threshold.
Yes. AvaTax can manage sales tax compliance across multiple companies or storefronts, and even manage the process across complex corporate structures (e.g., parent or subsidiary companies). There’s no limit or extra cost for using AvaTax in multiple companies. However, AvaTax requires users to have only one company file open at a time.
Avalara AvaTax is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. It can also calculate tax on international transactions. Avalara offers additional solutions to prepare and file your returns and easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, which all integrate seamlessly with AvaTax.
Recommended resources
