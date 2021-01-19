Communications tax and rating with Datagate
Automatic communications tax calculation and usage rating within an integrated telecom billing solution
Features and Benefits
Getting started is easy
Establish a direct link between AvaTax and Datagate via a prebuilt connection that allows for seamless interaction.
Powerful telecom usage rating
Rate telecom in virtually any style: fixed price, minute bundles, toll free, long distance and more.
Highly accurate tax determinations
With geospatial jurisdictional taxing, complex tax on tax logic, & bundling of products.
Integrated with your ecosystem
Eliminate rekeying by integrating your telecom billing into ConnectWise, QuickBooks, Xero, ConnectBooster and more.
Robust and flexible billing
Connect to any upstream provider or PBX system and bill telecom under your own brand.
Automate Returns
Returns for Communications
Transaction tax returns preparation, filing, and remittance paired with a centralized online portal for easy tax compliance management with a high degree of transparency.