Enhance efficiency and reduce risk with Epicor Tax Connect
Manage exemption certificates, calculate rates, prepare returns, and more — right from your own ERP.
Video: Epicor Tax Connect powered by Avalara is your fast, easy, accurate automated tax solution.
Tax Connect and Avalara do the heavy lifting
‣
Improve rate accuracy and reduce returned shipments
Tax Connect verifies addresses with rooftop accuracy across 13,000 U.S. tax jurisdictions. This ensures tax is applied more accurately than when relying on ZIP codes and decreases the chance of wrong delivery.
‣
Easily manage taxability rules across a vast product inventory
Tax Connect accesses Avalara's vast catalog of product taxability rules in order to apply the appropriate tax across thousands of SKUs.
‣
Better assess tax obligations in each state
Track economic nexus tax liabilities in states where you're potentially obligated to collect and file. Detailed reports will alert you when you're about to trigger compliance obligations in new states.
‣
Apply the right tax for each customer — no matter their location or sales channel
Apply a single tax profile to each customer, so the appropriate tax is applied whether they purchase through your web store, a POS system, or direct sale.
‣
Simplify the complex methods of assessing use tax
Automate use tax in Epicor ERP. For other Epicor products, the Use Tax Import Template makes importing information more efficient.
‣
Let your ERP do the work of managing exemption certificates
Collect exemption certificates and link them to a customer record where Tax Connect keeps them on file and easily accessible.
‣
Reduce audit risk by validating all your tax-exempt sales
Ensure tax-exempt customers are keeping their certificates up to date. When certificates expire or become invalid, Tax Connect provides an automated report flagging exemption certificates that need to be renewed.
‣
Remove the manual drain of filing and remittance
Reconcile a single worksheet and pay one amount for your total tax liability. Avalara works with state and local governments to file and pay on your behalf.
“Epicor's philosophy is rather than reinvent the wheel, partner with someone who does it best and that way you can bring it to your customers in an expedient manner.”
— Mary King,
Customer Account Manager, Epicor
Epicor built, maintains, and supports each of these integrations
Epicor Kinetic
Epicor Eclipse
Epicor Prophet 21
Epicor BisTrack
Epicor EDI
Epicor iScala
The products that power Tax Connect
Here's what some of our 800+ Epicor users are saying
The implementation of Avalara's solutions provides us with a high confidence level insofar as sales tax compliance is concerned and enables us to focus on growing and operating our core business.
Tom Nahigian
CFO
Abatement Technologies
Our company has Nexus in all states currently collecting tax from to marketplace, online sales, traveling salesmen, etc. Avalara makes tax apportionment, billing, and filing efficient and streamlined across our company.
Rebecca Fortman
Manager Angola & Accounting
TydenBrooks SPG
Frankly, I doubt we would be able to be compliant without this technology solution. I know that we would have to add headcount to even try.
C-Level Executive
Finance and Accounting
Medical Devices Company
Frequently asked questions
Tax Connect is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. If you need to calculate tax on international transactions, Avalara offers a cross-border solution. Avalara also has solutions to prepare and file your returns, as well as easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, all of which integrate seamlessly with Tax Connect.
Through Avalara, Tax Connect provides a 12-month agreement, billed annually. Agreements automatically renew at the end of each term, but you can cancel before your new term begins, according to our terms.
Annually. If your plan allows for calculations on 500 transactions a year, for example, you can use those transactions anytime during your annual subscription term. Transactions don’t roll over and must be used within the subscription term in which they’re purchased.
Yes, you’ll have unlimited access to the Avalara Help Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week. More advanced support packages are also available to purchase.
The minimum information required is city and ZIP code; however, the more information provided, the more accurate the rate calculation.
Yes, Tax Connect calculates sales tax on credit memos.
Yes, Tax Connect will manage your tax compliance across multiple companies, even across complex corporate structures (parent/child companies, etc.).