Avalara AvaTax must be set up while setting up a Groupon Gateway account for Groupon Goods Marketplace. Groupon provides a comprehensive guide designed specifically for Groupon Goods Marketplace merchants to quickly and efficiently set up AvaTax. The implementation process takes you through every step to ensure AvaTax works seamlessly in your business. Users will typically:

Assign and apply tax schedules to their customers

Set up taxability information for their products

Set up tax exemptions rules

Configure more advanced rules for the solution

Visit the Groupon Help Center for a step-by-step guide to set up AvaTax within your Groupon Goods Marketplace Gateway account.