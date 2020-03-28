Microsoft Dynamics Sales Tax Filing with Avalara

Communications tax determination for LogiSense

Calculate communications tax rates and prepare returns from within your own billing solution

Schedule a demo
Microsoft Dynamics and Avalara Screenshot

Features and Benefits

Getting started is easy

Establish a direct link between AvaTax and LogiSense via a prebuilt connection that allows for seamless interaction.

Multi-tenant SaaS platform

Delivering high resiliency & scale for real-time or batch processing.

Highly accurate tax determinations

With geospatial jurisdictional taxing, complex tax on tax logic, & bundling of product.

Breadth & depth of global content

Spanning wide array of communications & media products.

Streamlines compliance

with timely filing, reporting and remittance of taxes, of sales & use and FCC returns

Works With

Returns for Communications


Transaction tax returns preparation, filing, and remittance paired with a centralized online portal for easy tax compliance management with a high degree of transparency.
 

Automate Returns

Connect with Avalara

See how easily our solutions work with your business applications.
Get started
Curious how we help with your specific tax challenges? Just ask.
844-725-7278
Get direct help with your most pressing questions about tax software.
Chat