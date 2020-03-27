Sales tax compliance for Walmart Marketplace merchants
Simplify registration, filing, and remittance, right from the Walmart Marketplace platform
Offload the burden and complexity of managing sales tax
Marketplaces like Walmart Marketplace give online sellers vast market reach but can complicate sales tax compliance.
Avalara simplifies the process with a solution designed just for merchants.
Determining where you’re required to remit sales and use tax (nexus obligations)
Registering your business with states across the U.S. — all from a single solution
Filing and remitting sales tax with data pulled right from the Walmart Marketplace platform
Supporting the channels you sell through for an omnichannel solution
Avalara and Walmart Marketplace do the heavy lifting
Helps you understand where and how you need to register your business
If you’re selling throughout the U.S., Avalara can help you determine the states where you’re obligated to collect and remit sales tax, and help you get registered in those states.
Supports marketplaces that remit taxes on your behalf
Built-in marketplace reporting rules determine, by marketplace, who remits tax (seller or marketplace).
Saves time by automating time-consuming data import processes
Avalara automates the import process of Walmart sales transaction data, which can be reviewed, sorted, or edited before filing a return.
Lets you focus your time on your business, not sales tax
Avalara can create your returns based on government forms and requirements, file returns on your behalf, and even handle payment so you can focus on your business.
Puts you in control
Tracking the filing process for state returns from a single dashboard helps ensure nothing falls through the cracks. There’s no need to juggle spreadsheets or sign in and out of multiple systems.
Supports omnichannel selling
Avalara works across the major channels you sell through (e.g., website, physical store) to deliver a seamless customer experience.
The solutions that power tax compliance for Walmart sellers
“I’m very impressed with Avalara, and with the Avalara team. Everything runs very smoothly. I don’t even have to think about it.”
— Jean Treimanis, JL Marine Systems
Frequently asked questions
Yes, Avalara can manage your tax compliance across multiple companies, even across complex corporate structures (parent/child companies, etc.). Learn more about our Sales Tax Calculation Software.
Yes, Avalara currently works with Amazon, Walmart Marketplace and many ecommerce platforms. Learn more about our integrations here.