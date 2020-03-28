Global tax compliance for Microsoft Dynamics
Calculate rates, prepare returns, manage exemption certificates, and more, right from your Dynamics applications.
Video: Avalara's integrations with Microsoft Dynamics 365 help you manage thousands of tax regulations.
Avalara and Dynamics do the heavy lifting
‣
Offload the complexity of end-to-end compliance
Avalara tax registration, calculation, filing, and document management products work together and scale, helping you maintain tax compliance as your business grows and evolves.
‣
Improve rate accuracy and reduce returned shipments
Avalara verifies addresses with rooftop accuracy across more than 13,000 U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions. This means tax is applied more accurately than using a ZIP code and decreases the chance of wrong delivery.
‣
Easily manage specialty taxes and taxability rules for vast product catalogs
Avalara maintains a comprehensive database of compliance content to apply tax rates and rules across industries and thousands of SKUs.
‣
Apply consistent tax determination for each customer — no matter their location or sales channel
Avalara lets you apply a single tax profile to each customer. That means the same rates are applied whether they purchase through your online store, a POS system, or a direct sale.
‣
Better assess tax obligations in each state
Avalara’s solution tracks your economic nexus tax liabilities in states where you’re potentially obligated to collect. Detailed reports will alert you when you’re about to trigger tax obligations in new states.
‣
Automate the work of managing exemption certificates
By entering a certificate number into a customer record, Avalara keeps certificates on file in your Dynamics application and easily accessible at the point of sale.
‣
Reduce audit risk by validating all your tax-exempt sales
Avalara helps your tax-exempt customers keep their certificates more accurate and up to date. When certificates expire or become invalid, the system provides an alert at the time of sale.
‣
Remove the manual drain of filing and remittance
When it’s time to file, you can reconcile a single worksheet and pay one amount for your total tax liability. Avalara works with state and local governments to file and pay on your behalf.
“We wanted one system that could do everything well — a few things very well — and we wanted it to be cloud-based. The teams involved with our tax compliance upgrade have been incredibly responsive, and they work great together.”
— Matt James, Hickory Farms,
Dynamics 365 Finance and AvaTax user
Avalara integrations for Microsoft Dynamics
Dynamics 365 Business Central
Dynamics 365 Commerce
ECommerce Add-On for Dynamics 365 Commerce
Dynamics 365 Finance
Dynamics 365 Sales
Dynamics 365 Field Service
Dynamics 365 Project Operations
Microsoft Dynamics GP
Microsoft Dynamics NAV
Microsoft Dynamics SL
Products that power tax compliance in your Dynamics applications
Here’s what Microsoft has to say
“Thanks to the expertise of Avalara and the seamless user experience of AvaTax right inside Microsoft Dynamics 365, businesses can now offload the burden of tax compliance. Automating every stage of the compliance process, from calculating tax to filing returns, removes the need for time- and resource-intensive manual processes, leaving businesses more time to focus on customers and growth.”
—Yvonne Muench
Sr. Director - Marketplace & ISV Journey, Microsoft
Here's what some of our 1,900+ Dynamics customers are saying
Once it's set up with Microsoft Dynamics GP (Great Plains) it is almost automatic and very easy. Most issues are more human errors on our end. It makes invoicing easy.
Chris Wallace
PDS Packaging
Microsoft Dynamics GP and AvaTax user
We are registered for sales tax in over 60 jurisdictions and AvaTax makes an administrative nightmare manageable.
Theresa Whalen
Rand Worldwide Inc.
Microsoft Dynamics GP and AvaTax user
We save time by not having to search for and update tax rates. If we are ever audited for Sales and Use tax, I am confident I will have all of the data that is requested.
Elaine Ware
Digital Ally Inc.
Microsoft Dynamics GP and AvaTax user
Frequently asked questions
Pay only for what you use. For AvaTax, Returns, and CertCapture products, Avalara charges for the number of transactions, volume of returns, and the number of exemption certificates you have on file. Volume discounts are provided to enable a scalable solution.
Avalara provides a higher degree of accuracy than a manual process. Assessing tax rates by ZIP code is error-prone and tax tables can quickly get outdated. Avalara provides tax rates and taxability rules in real time. Avalara also has over 100 tax research experts dedicated to regularly updating our tax data.
Avalara has direct access to your tax data through the platform, so your returns preparation is faster and more accurate. The solution also simplifies the process of filing in multiple locations because it consolidates your payments into a single transfer then distributes the funds in all of the appropriate jurisdictions on your behalf.
Avalara walks you through the implementation process to facilitate the solution working seamlessly in your business. Setup is quick, intuitive, and doesn't require IT support in most instances. Simple steps for getting started:
- Tell us where you collect
- Assign and apply tax schedules to your customers
- Set up taxability information for your products
- Establish tax exemption rules
Avalara’s technical support team has your long-term success in mind, and we offer a breadth of support offerings to meet your business needs.
Our trained team of experts are available to assist customers during business hours.
Avalara also provides a self-serve product resource center available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and online chat with our support team from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday.