Avalara’s technical support team has your long-term success in mind, and we offer a breadth of support offerings to meet your business needs.

Our trained team of experts are available to assist customers during business hours.

Avalara also provides a self-serve product resource center available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and online chat with our support team from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday.