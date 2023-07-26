Automated lodging tax compliance for Streamline Vacation Rental Software users

Avalara MyLodgeTax Pro provides property managers with essential tools to automate tax compliance and simplify vacation rental operations.

Video: Learn more about how Avalara can help make managing multiple vacation rental properties easier.

Get started
HOW IT WORKS

Automate lodging tax return filing and remittance

1.

Establishes a direct integration between MyLodgeTax Pro and Streamline to automate ongoing tax compliance

2.

Enables users to add, delete, and update properties with ease

3.

Prepares and files lodging tax returns based on monthly transaction data fed directly from Streamline

Manually extracting property and revenue data from a property management system can be time-consuming and prone to error. MyLodgeTax Pro and Streamline users can now automate the process.

Features and benefits

Eliminate manual compliance work

MyLodgeTax Pro is the only automated tax solution for short-term rentals. It minimizes the risk of penalties and interest, so you can focus on growing your business. 

Save time and resources

Tax compliance is complex and ever-changing in its rules and requirements. MyLodgeTax Pro is a complete solution for lodging tax licenses, regularly updated tax rates, filing returns, and remitting taxes for property managers and owners.

Simplify the complex

MyLodgeTax Pro eases compliance headaches for property managers by improving efficiencies in managing clients’ tax obligations.

Improve accuracy

MyLodgeTax Pro identifies lodging tax responsibility between you and vacation rental marketplaces while also monitoring new tax rules and rates for city, county, and state jurisdictions. 

Other lodging solutions

Avalara MyLodgeTax

Manage up to five short-term rentals: Obtain licenses, register properties, calculate rates, and process returns.
Avalara AvaTax for Hospitality

AvaTax for Hospitality plugs into your property management software to deliver tax calculations.

Frequently asked questions

It’s true that you can do this on your own without Avalara. When it comes to taxes, the work involved generally becomes complicated, tedious, and prone to error if done manually. Much like income tax returns, people choose to pay someone else to do it for convenience, less risk, better accuracy, and to save money and time. Lodging tax compliance is similar, and MyLodgeTax Pro makes it easy.

More and more property owners are looking for full-service property managers. Managing taxes for your clients’ rental properties can give you an advantage over the competition. MyLodgeTax Pro helps file more accurate and timely tax returns for your clients. You can offer a full-service property management service for your clients without a lot of additional labor hours and resources.

No. You can cancel at any time without any obligation. However, you’re still obligated to collect and pay taxes.

Learning resources

Check your tax rate

Lodging tax requirements vary widely between states and even within taxing jurisdictions in the same state.
How technology helps governments enforce STR laws

As the popularity of short-term rentals grows, local governments create laws to regulate the industry.

Connect with Avalara

Transform how your business handles lodging tax compliance. Talk to us to find out how Avalara MyLodgeTax Pro can help.

877-589-0207
Chat with a specialist

Customer support chat

