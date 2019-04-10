Communications tax determination for OneBill
Calculate communications tax rates and prepare returns from within your own billing solution
Features and Benefits
‣
Getting started is easy
Establish a direct link between AvaTax and OneBill via a prebuilt connection that allows for seamless interaction.
‣
Multi-tenant SaaS platform
Delivering high resiliency & scale for real-time or batch processing.
‣
Highly accurate tax determinations
With geospatial jurisdictional taxing, complex tax on tax logic, & bundling of product.
‣
Breadth & depth of global content
Spanning wide array of communications & media products.
‣
Streamlines compliance
with timely filing, reporting and remittance of taxes, of sales & use and FCC returns
Works With
Returns for Communications
Transaction tax returns preparation, filing, and remittance paired with a centralized online portal for easy tax compliance management with a high degree of transparency.