Activating Avalara AvaTax is quick and simple



AvaTax provides a fast and easy implementation process for PinnacleCart and only takes minutes. The AvaTax setup wizard will walk you through each step and doesn’t require IT support in most instances.



Once you activate AvaTax and set up your company profile, you can configure the setup to fit your unique business requirements for things like:



Tax calculation settings for various tax types

Exemption settings if you have exempt customers

Product taxability settings for what you sell

Learning how to use AvaTax



Avalara provides full resources, including a comprehensive resource called Avalara University and on-demand videos that walk you through every part of the solution. Avalara also provides technical support to help you implement and use the solution.

Configuring the solution for your business



The quick implementation process takes you through every step to ensure AvaTax works seamlessly in your business. Users will typically:

Assign and apply tax schedules to their customers

Set up taxability information for their products

Set up tax exemptions rules

Configure more advanced rules for the solution

Tell us where you collect

Adding nexus requirements into the solution is simple. During setup, you can tell AvaTax when and where to calculate and report taxes for your company. Updating this information is simple as your business grows. Unsure about nexus and where you’re obligated to collect? Learn more here.

Download documentation



Visit Avalara University to read our documentation on AvaTax for PinnacleCart.