Sales tax integration for Sage
Sage Sales Tax, powered by Avalara, lets you calculate rates, prepare returns, manage exemption certificates, and more, right from your own ERP.
Video: see how Avalara integrates directly into Sage Intacct
Sage Sales Tax by Avalara does the heavy lifting
Manage the end-to-end tax compliance process natively in your ERP
Sage Sales Tax, powered by Avalara, is one of the only tax compliance solutions that integrates directly with Sage ERP software.
Let your ERP do the work of managing exemption certificates
Enter certificate numbers into a customer record where Sage Sales Tax keeps certificates on file in your ERP and easily accessible at the point of sale.
Improve rate accuracy and reduce returned shipments
Sage Sales Tax verifies addresses with rooftop accuracy across more than 12,000 U.S. tax jurisdictions. This ensures tax is applied more accurately than when relying on ZIP codes and decreases the chance of wrong delivery.
Reduce audit risk by validating all your tax-exempt sales
Sage Sales Tax ensures your tax-exempt customers are keeping their certificates up to date. When certificates expire or become invalid, the system provides an alert at the time of sale.
Easily manage taxability rules across a vast product inventory
Sage Sales Tax maintains a vast catalogue of product taxability rules in order to apply the appropriate tax across thousands of SKUs.
Better assess tax obligations in each state
Sage Sales Tax tracks your economic nexus tax liabilities in states where you’re potentially obligated to collect. Detailed reports will alert you when you’re about to trigger tax obligations in new states.
Apply the right tax for each customer — no matter their location or sales channel
Sage Sales Tax lets you apply a single tax profile to each customer. That means the appropriate tax is applied whether they purchased through your web store, a POS system, or direct sale.
Remove the manual drain of filing and remittance
When it’s time to file, you can reconcile a single worksheet and pay one amount for your total tax liability. Avalara works with state and local governments to file and pay on your behalf.
Avalara supports each of these integrations
Sage 100
Sage 300
Sage50cloud
Sage X3
Sage BusinessWorks Accounting
Sage Intacct
The products that power Sage Sales Tax and your returns management
“Working with both Avalara and Sage, Set Solutions has saved more than $300,000 annually and 30 hours per week on tax compliance tasks — valuable time and resources that greatly affect our growing business.”
—Missy Basone
CFO, Set Solutions
Video: Learn how Set Solutions, a Trace3 Company, went from managing tax obligations in one state to 27 states.
Here’s what some of our 1,100+ Sage Sales Tax users are saying
Avalara has freed up nearly 60 hours of my staff's time to perform other financial duties each month.
Jordan Keil
United Tactical Systems, LLC
Sage Sales Tax user
I could use an assistant, but could not do my job without Avalara.
Christine Jalving
Sierra International Machinery LLC
Sage Sales Tax user
Automatic integration with our software and website makes sales tax quick and easy. Avalara gives us the reports we need to file sales tax returns in multiple jurisdictions.
Administrator in Finance and Accounting
Arts and Crafts Company
Sage Sales Tax user
Frequently asked questions
Pay only for what you use. You’re charged for the number of transactions, number of exemption certificates you have on file, and the volume of returns. Volume discounts are provided to enable a scalable solution.
Sage Sales Tax provides a higher degree of accuracy than any manual process. Assessing tax rates by ZIP code is inaccurate and tax tables can quickly get outdated. Sage Sales Tax provides tax rates and taxability rules in real time. Avalara, who powers Sage Sales Tax, has over 100 tax research professionals dedicated to keeping our tax data as up to date as possible.
Avalara Returns has direct access to your tax data through the platform, so your returns preparation is faster and more accurate. The solution also simplifies the process of filing in multiple locations because it consolidates your payments into a single transfer then distributes the funds in all of the appropriate jurisdictions on your behalf.
Avalara walks you through the implementation process, ensuring the solution works seamlessly in your business. Simple steps for getting started:
- Tell us where you collect
- Assign and apply tax schedules to your customers
- Set up taxability information for your products
- Establish tax exemption rules
Avalara’s world-class technical support team has your long-term success in mind, and we offer a breadth of support offerings to meet your business needs.
Our trained team of professionals are available to assist customers during business hours.
Avalara also provides a self-serve product resource center available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and online chat with our support team 8 a.m.–5 p.m. PT Monday–Friday.