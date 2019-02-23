Sales tax integration for Salesforce
Calculate rates, prepare returns, and more right from your own B2C and B2B storefront.
Video: See how Avalara integrates with Salesforce to manage tax compliance.
Avalara and Salesforce do the heavy lifting
‣
Improve rate accuracy and reduce returned shipments
Avalara verifies addresses with rooftop accuracy across more than 13,000 U.S. tax jurisdictions. This ensures tax is applied more accurately than when relying on ZIP codes and decreases the chance of wrong delivery.
‣
Easily manage taxability rules across a vast product inventory
Avalara maintains a vast catalog of product taxability rules in order to apply the appropriate tax across thousands of SKUs, accounting for sales tax holidays and tax law changes.
‣
Better assess tax obligations in each state
Avalara's solution tracks your economic nexus tax liabilities in states where you're potentially obligated to collect. Detailed reports will alert you when you're about to trigger tax obligations in new states.
‣
Address the global market with confidence
Avalara calculates customs duties and import taxes in real time at the point of sale and collects at checkout, reducing the risk of costly penalties, carrier surcharges, customs delays, and customers being surprised by unexpected costs.
‣
Remove the manual drain of filing and remittance
When it’s time to file, you can reconcile a single worksheet and pay one amount for your total tax liability. Avalara works with state and local governments to file and pay on your behalf.
“We wanted one system that could do everything well — a few things very well — and we wanted it to be cloud-based. The teams involved with our tax compliance upgrade have been incredibly responsive, and they work great together.”
— Matt James, Hickory Farms,
Salesforce and AvaTax user
Avalara supports each of these integrations
In addition, Avalara has integrations to the order management, point-of-sale, and ERP systems most commonly used with Salesforce as well as an open API to handle any custom projects.
Salesforce Sales Cloud
Salesforce Commerce Cloud
Salesforce B2B Commerce Classic
Salesforce Cartridge for B2C Commerce
Salesforce Service Cloud
Salesforce Order Management
Salesforce Billing
Salesforce CPQ
Salesforce Subscription Management
The products that power tax in your Salesforce
Avalara Managed Tariff Code Classification automates the complex process of assigning proper, country-specific Harmonized System (HS) codes to products in online retailers’ ever-changing product catalogs, reducing the risk of customs delays and compliance errors, while helping to preserve hard-earned cross-border sales margins.
Watch how it works in Salesforce Billing
Video: See how Avalara handles tax compliance tasks within Salesforce Billing.
Watch how it works in Salesforce B2C Commerce
Video: See how Avalara handles tax compliance tasks within Salesforce Commerce Cloud.
Here’s what some of our 750+ Salesforce users are saying
Avalara interfaces with our proposal program, Salesforce, as well as our GL package Salesforce GP. With over $60 million of revenue, we would not be able to accurately and timely calculate the taxes on our proposals and invoices without Avalara.
Theresa Whalen
Director of Taxation, Rand Worldwide, Inc
It is very user-friendly and easy to figure out. The system and concept of it all are great.
Rachel Miller
Accountant, Govberg Jewelers
Frequently asked questions
If you’re an AvaTax customer in good standing, and you suffer a negative audit finding and financial loss due to an inaccurate result returned by AvaTax, Avalara will pay your uncollected tax, penalties, and interest, or refund your prior 12 months’ service fee, whichever is lower. Additional limitations apply. Our guarantee is subject to the conditions in our terms.
Avalara helps businesses manage transaction tax types, like sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and more, across the U.S. and abroad.
Avalara provides a 12-month agreement you can pay annually or in monthly installments. Agreements automatically renew at the end of each term, but you can cancel before your new term begins, according to our terms.
Avalara AvaTax is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. If you need to calculate tax on international transactions, AvaTax offers an option for that too. Avalara also has solutions to prepare and file your returns, as well as easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, all of which are tightly integrated with AvaTax.
Annually. If your plan allows for calculations on 500 transactions a year, for example, you can use those transactions anytime during your annual subscription term. Transactions don’t roll over and must be used within the subscription term in which they’re purchased.
Yes, you’ll have unlimited access to the Avalara Help Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week. More advanced support packages are also available to purchase.
Yes, but for the most reliable rates, Avalara needs an accurate and complete address, or the latitude and longitude (U.S. only), in order to calculate tax.
Yes, AvaTax calculates sales tax on credit memos.
Yes, AvaTax will manage your tax compliance across multiple companies, even across complex corporate structures (parent/child companies, etc.).