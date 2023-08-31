Integrated sales tax solution for Salesforce Service Cloud
Avalara AvaTax for Service Cloud provides flexibility to configure your unique tax compliance needs directly from your Salesforce platform.
Video: See how easy it is to use Avalara to manage sales tax compliance within Salesforce Service Cloud
For field technicians, service agents and managers, and dispatchers:
1.
Install AvaTax for Service Cloud via install links and configure with your Avalara credentials
2.
Manage customizable fields and components to fit your needs
3.
Leverage AvaTax for Salesforce Mapper for advanced use cases
4.
Manually or automatically calculate tax on work orders, work order line items, and products consumed
The AvaTax for Service Cloud integration supports U.S. sales tax calculation.
Features and benefits
Seamless connection
Establish a direct link between AvaTax and Salesforce Service Cloud via a prebuilt connector for the smooth transmission of transactional data and more accurate tax calculations.
Customizable fields
Configure your unique tax requirements in a centralized location and use the AvaTax for Salesforce Mapper to easily map your Salesforce fields to AvaTax fields.
Address validation
Verify and correct addresses to get more accurate tax calculations on work orders, line items, and products consumed.
Service report compatibility
Provide your customers a comprehensive overview of their service details and associated taxes by adding custom fields to the service report.
Frequently asked questions
Avalara also integrates with: Sales Cloud, Commerce Cloud, B2C Commerce, B2B Commerce Classic, Order Management, Billing, CPQ, and Subscription Management.
Yes. You can use AvaTax for Salesforce Service Cloud with or without the Field Service add-on.
AvaTax for Salesforce Service Cloud supports Enterprise, Unlimited, and Developer editions of Service Cloud.
Yes. AvaTax can manage your sales tax compliance across multiple companies, and even manage the process across complex corporate structures (parent/subsidiary companies, etc.). The AvaTax for Salesforce Mapper will also support mappings of multiple companies.
Avalara AvaTax is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. If you need to calculate tax on international transactions, AvaTax offers an option for that too. Avalara also has solutions to prepare and file your returns, as well as easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, all of which are tightly integrated with AvaTax.
Connect with Avalara
Transform how your business handles sales tax compliance. Talk to a tax solution specialist today to find the right solutions for you.
