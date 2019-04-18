Sales tax integration for Shift4Shop
Calculate rates and prepare returns right from your own shopping cart
Video: Learn how integrating Avalara with Shift4Shop can help simplify sales tax compliance.
Avalara and Shift4Shop do the heavy lifting
‣
Improve rate accuracy and reduce returned shipments
Avalara verifies addresses with rooftop accuracy across more than 13,000 U.S. tax jurisdictions. This ensures tax is applied more accurately than when relying on ZIP codes and decreases the chance of wrong delivery.
‣
Easily manage taxability rules across a vast product inventory
Avalara maintains a vast catalog of product taxability rules in order to apply the appropriate tax across thousands of SKUs, accounting for sales tax holidays and tax law changes.
‣
Better assess tax obligations in each state
Avalara’s solution tracks your economic nexus tax liabilities in states where you’re potentially obligated to collect. Detailed reports will alert you when you’re about to trigger tax obligations in new states.
‣
Work with other business systems you already use
With 1,000+ signed partner integrations, Avalara’s SaaS-based tax platform plugs into today’s most widely used accounting, ERP, ecommerce, shopping cart, and other applications for a full omnichannel solution. Can’t find an integration for your application? Build one with Avalara’s advanced API.
‣
Remove the manual drain of filing and remittance
When it’s time to file, you can reconcile a single worksheet and pay one amount for your total tax liability. Avalara works with state and local governments to file and pay on your behalf.
“With Avalara, we’re in a great position to offer a full ecommerce and sales tax solution with pre-built integration to customers’ existing ERP software.”
— Jimmy Rodriguez
CTO at Shift4Shop
The products that power tax in your shopping cart
Frequently asked questions
Yes. AvaTax can manage your sales tax compliance across multiple companies, and even manage the process across complex corporate structures (parent/child companies, etc.). There’s also no limit or extra cost for using AvaTax in multiple companies.
Note: AvaTax requires users have only one company file open at a time.
If you’re an AvaTax customer in good standing, and you suffer a negative audit finding and financial loss due to an inaccurate result returned by the AvaTax service, Avalara will pay your uncollected tax, penalties, and interest, or refund your prior 12 months’ service fee, whichever is lower. Additional limitations apply. Our guarantee is subject to terms and conditions that you’ll find here in our terms.
AvaTax requires an accurate and complete address in order to calculate the correct tax. If you have the latitude and longitude (U.S. only), Avalara is also able to calculate tax from that information.
You can select which documents AvaTax should calculate tax for, choosing from estimates, sales orders, invoices, credit memos, and sales receipts.
Yes, AvaTax will calculate sales tax on credit memos.
Annually. If you subscribe to a 500 Document Plan, for example, you can use those documents anytime during your annual subscription term. Documents must be used within the subscription term in which they’re purchased.
Avalara provides a 12-month agreement that you can purchase upfront online. Agreements automatically renew and AvaTax users can cancel their agreements any time prior to renewal.
If you operate a cash-based business, there’s a limitation to our end-to-end solution. Please call to discuss.
Yes. We’re proud to offer a variety of support options for our customers depending on the product and level of service. Visit our support page or connect with a sales tax specialist to learn more about how we can help you.