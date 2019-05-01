Automated sales tax compliance for Shopify
Simplify tax compliance with Avalara for Shopify — including sales tax calculation, filing, and remittance — available on the Shopify Tax Platform.
Video: Avalara for Shopify, a solution that simplifies tax compliance for Shopify merchants of all sizes.
Automating sales tax from your Shopify storefront
1.
Configure the integration based on your unique tax profile and business requirements.
2.
Avalara for Shopify sends transaction data between Shopify and Avalara to calculate sales tax and VAT, manage exemptions, and file returns.
3.
Avalara for Shopify verifies addresses and formats across thousands of tax jurisdictions.
Avalara for Shopify supports all Shopify plans.
Features and benefits
Save time and hassle
Rates and rules change frequently, making it hard to keep up. Connect Avalara for Shopify and leave sales tax to us.
Sell in more places
Avalara fuels business growth, providing calculations for the 13,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions and for 192 jurisdictions with VAT coverage.
Connect to your business systems
Avalara offers over 1,200 signed partner integrations so you can connect to your other ecommerce and POS platforms, accounting systems, and ERPs, in addition to Shopify, to accommodate omnichannel selling.
Provide a better customer experience
Charging incorrect tax rates can cause customer frustration and negative reviews. Automate with Avalara for improved accuracy and confidence.
Compatible products
Frequently asked questions
Avalara for Shopify currently handles transaction taxes such as sales tax and VAT. Our integration will extend to GST, customs and duties, and beverage alcohol tax types in the future.
While Shopify Tax caters to U.S.-based businesses, Avalara for Shopify is ideal for larger retailers with greater complexity and international sales. Tax codes in Avalara for Shopify are also more regularly updated, and customers receive direct support from Avalara.
Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. Proud to be one of the first partners available on the Shopify Tax Platform, Avalara has been providing tax calculation services for Shopify Plus users since 2015 and we’re pleased to now be able to serve all Shopify customers who choose to automate their tax compliance with us.
Avalara for Shopify is equipped to handle international tax calculation, including VAT, and will support international selling capabilities in the future.
We provide supplementary solutions for tax return preparation, filing, and seamless exemption certificate management, complementing our core tax calculation product, AvaTax.
Yes. Avalara for Shopify can manage your sales tax compliance across multiple companies or storefronts, and even manage the process across complex corporate structures (e.g., parent or subsidiary companies). There’s no limit or extra cost for using Avalara for Shopify in multiple companies.
Our current integration with Shopify Plus remains active. For existing Shopify Plus AvaTax customers, expect to learn more about a special offer for Avalara for Shopify in the coming months.
Avalara for Shopify also supports all Shopify plans, including Basic, Advanced, Plus, and Enterprise.
Recommended resources
Connect with Avalara
Transform how your business handles sales tax compliance. Talk to us to find the right solutions for you.
