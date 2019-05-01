Shopify plus Avalara logo

Automated sales tax compliance for Shopify

Simplify tax compliance with Avalara for Shopify — including sales tax calculation, filing, and remittance — available on the Shopify Tax Platform.

Video: Avalara for Shopify, a solution that simplifies tax compliance for Shopify merchants of all sizes.


HOW IT WORKS

Automating sales tax from your Shopify storefront

1.

Configure the integration based on your unique tax profile and business requirements.

2.

Avalara for Shopify sends transaction data between Shopify and Avalara to calculate sales tax and VAT, manage exemptions, and file returns.

3.

Avalara for Shopify verifies addresses and formats across thousands of tax jurisdictions.

Avalara for Shopify supports all Shopify plans.

Features and benefits

Save time and hassle

Rates and rules change frequently, making it hard to keep up. Connect Avalara for Shopify and leave sales tax to us.

Sell in more places

Avalara fuels business growth, providing calculations for the 13,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions and for 192 jurisdictions with VAT coverage.

Connect to your business systems

Avalara offers over 1,200 signed partner integrations so you can connect to your other ecommerce and POS platforms, accounting systems, and ERPs, in addition to Shopify, to accommodate omnichannel selling. 

Provide a better customer experience

Charging incorrect tax rates can cause customer frustration and negative reviews. Automate with Avalara for improved accuracy and confidence.

Compatible products

Avalara AvaTax

AvaTax calculates sales tax and VAT based on regularly updated tax rates. 
Avalara Managed Returns

Avalara can help you simplify the returns filing process and can even remit payment on your behalf. 
Avalara Exemption Certificate Management

Easily collect, verify, store, renew, and access tax documents on demand, reducing risk of audit penalties.
Professional tax services

Let our tax experts guide you through nexus, business licenses, backfiling, and the implementation of Avalara tools.

Frequently asked questions

Avalara for Shopify currently handles transaction taxes such as sales tax and VAT. Our integration will extend to GST, customs and duties, and beverage alcohol tax types in the future. 

While Shopify Tax caters to U.S.-based businesses, Avalara for Shopify is ideal for larger retailers with greater complexity and international sales. Tax codes in Avalara for Shopify are also more regularly updated, and customers receive direct support from Avalara. 

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. Proud to be one of the first partners available on the Shopify Tax Platform, Avalara has been providing tax calculation services for Shopify Plus users since 2015 and we’re pleased to now be able to serve all Shopify customers who choose to automate their tax compliance with us.

Avalara for Shopify is equipped to handle international tax calculation, including VAT, and will support international selling capabilities in the future. 

We provide supplementary solutions for tax return preparation, filing, and seamless exemption certificate management, complementing our core tax calculation product, AvaTax.

Yes. Avalara for Shopify can manage your sales tax compliance across multiple companies or storefronts, and even manage the process across complex corporate structures (e.g., parent or subsidiary companies). There’s no limit or extra cost for using Avalara for Shopify in multiple companies. 

Our current integration with Shopify Plus remains active. For existing Shopify Plus AvaTax customers, expect to learn more about a special offer for Avalara for Shopify in the coming months.

Avalara for Shopify also supports all Shopify plans, including Basic, Advanced, Plus, and Enterprise.

Recommended resources

GUIDE
Online sellers’ guide to sales tax compliance

Learn the most common sales tax risks and myths, nexus triggers, exemptions, and key steps to compliance.
ASSESSMENT
Free sales tax risk assessment

Find out where you could be on the hook to collect sales tax.

