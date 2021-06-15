Mapping products to country-specific tariff codes (8–10 digits) is a complex and time-consuming process. Automate your Harmonized System (HS) code assignments for improved accuracy and smoother customs clearance.

“During the calls with the Avalara Item Classification team, they really dug in to understand our products and manufacturing processes. I could tell there was a real sense of urgency, and a serious commitment to understanding our needs.”

—Performance cycling footwear company