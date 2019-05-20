Fast, easy sales tax filing for Wix merchants
Tax software for businesses that run on Wix
For qualifying accounts, Avalara AvaTax automatically calculates sales tax on all Wix sales using geolocation to map multiple rates and rules to each transaction.
Haven't set up your AvaTax account yet? Just click on Store Tax Settings in your Wix dashboard or use the walk-through provided below.
Features and benefits
Rates and rules change too frequently to keep up with your own research. Connect to AvaTax and leave sales tax to us.
AvaTax supports growth for your business, with calculations for 12,000+ U.S. sales tax jurisdictions.
We built AvaTax so you can activate it from your Wix store in just a few quick and painless steps.
“Having Avalara in place allows us the freedom to focus on our business, not on sales tax management or burdensome maintenance.”
Adam Litvack
Ecommerce Manager at Ganz
FAQ
AvaTax sends real-time sales tax calculations to Wix using geolocation to map multiple rates and rules to each transaction. Once you activate AvaTax within Wix and set up your company profile, you can configure the setup to fit your unique business requirements for things like:
- Tax calculation settings for various tax types
- Exemption settings if you have exempt customers
- Product taxability settings for what you sell
Wix provides a comprehensive suite of knowledge-based articles and walk-throughs designed specifically for Wix merchants to quickly and efficiently set up AvaTax. The implementation process takes you through every step to ensure AvaTax works seamlessly in your business. Users will typically:
- Assign and apply tax schedules to their customers
- Set up taxability information for their products
- Set up tax exemptions rules
- Configure more advanced rules for the solution
Your AvaTax account provides additional features that are not available in the Wix dashboard:
- Configure nexus at the local jurisdiction level (learn more)
- Configure nexus for Canadian provinces (learn more)
- Access reports of your transactions (learn more)
- Set up custom tax rules (learn more)
For the above and many more advanced features, you’ll need to log in to your AvaTax account. To do this for the first time, you’ll need to set a password:
- Click this link.
- Enter the email you used to sign up with Avalara.
- Click Request reset.
- Click the link in the email you receive.
- Create a new password.
- Click Save.
To get started, visit the Wix Help Center to set up AvaTax for Wix today.
Want help with returns? Let Avalara automate your sales tax returns and filing.
To order online, log into your Avalara account or request an appointment.
Still have questions about AvaTax and WiX? Learn more at WiX or browse the Avalara Help Center.
Yes. AvaTax can manage your sales tax compliance across multiple companies, and even manage the process across complex corporate structures (parent/child companies, etc.). There’s no limit or extra cost for using AvaTax in multiple companies. Note: AvaTax requires users have only one company file open at a time.
You can select which documents AvaTax should calculate tax for, choosing from estimates, sales orders, invoices, credit memos, and sales receipts.
“We couldn't keep up with manually doing returns. Avalara helped us tremendously.”
Linda Tom
Isilon Systems