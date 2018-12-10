Sage Sales Tax Filing with Avalara

The global tax compliance cloud for Workday

Assess use tax, calculate sales tax rates, prepare returns, manage exemption certificates, and more, right from Workday Financial Management

Avalara and Workday do the heavy lifting

Manage use tax compliance

Avalara’s use tax solution helps you avoid complicated spreadsheets and expensive custom solutions to consolidate information across your business departments, locations, and networks.

Better assess tax obligations in each state

Avalara's solution tracks your economic nexus tax liabilities in states where you're potentially obligated to collect. Detailed reports will alert you when you're about to trigger tax obligations in new states.

Improve rate accuracy and reduce returned shipments

Avalara verifies addresses with rooftop accuracy across more than 13,000 tax jurisdictions in the United States. This helps ensure tax rates are applied more accurately than relying on ZIP codes and decreases the chance of wrong delivery.

Remove the manual drain of filing and remittance

When it’s time to file, you can reconcile a single worksheet and pay one amount for your total tax liability. Avalara works with state and local governments to file and pay on your behalf.

Easily manage taxability rules across a vast product inventory

Avalara maintains a vast catalog of product taxability rules to apply the appropriate tax rates across thousands of SKUs.

Let Workday do the work of managing exemption certificates

Collect exemption certificates and keep them on file in the cloud. They're easily accessible at the point of sale for future purchases.

Determine the applicable tax for each customer — no matter their location or sales channel

Avalara lets you apply a single tax profile to each customer. That means the appropriate tax rate is applied whether they purchased through your web store, a POS system, or direct sale.

Reduce audit risk by validating all your tax-exempt sales

Avalara helps ensure your tax-exempt customers are keeping their certificates up to date. When certificates expire or become invalid, the system provides an alert at the time of sale.

The products that power compliance in your systems

Avalara Consumer Use

Automate self-assessment of consumer use tax for more accurate and efficient compliance across your business.

Avalara AvaTax

Get cloud-based sales and use tax determination with comprehensive, regularly updated tax rates pushed to your shopping cart or invoicing system, automatically.

Avalara License Management

Centralize thousands of business licenses, permits, and tax registrations, including state and local sales tax registrations.

Avalara Returns

Offload returns preparation, filing, and remittance across multiple jurisdictions for every filing cycle.

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management

Easily collect, verify, store, renew, and manage tax documents on demand, reducing risk of audit penalties.

“The escalation of our Workday Avalara integrated capabilities to support both sales and use tax needs has been tremendous, bringing the speed, automation and scale our mutual customers are looking for.

— Melissa Dallmeyer, Avalara Strategic Partner Director

