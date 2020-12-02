Automate sales tax for Xero
Xero Auto Sales Tax, powered by Avalara, calculates more accurate tax rates using geospatial targeting
Save time by automating sales tax with Xero
1.
Contact Xero to enable Auto Sales Tax in your advanced settings.
2.
Configure and set up Auto Sales Tax to your unique tax profile and registered states in Xero.
3.
Calculate sales tax for millions of products across thousands of tax jurisdictions.
4.
View enhanced summary, breakdown, or transaction tax reports by jurisdiction to make filing easier.
Auto Sales Tax is powered by Avalara and available for all Xero plans.
Benefits
Get started with ease
Follow Xero’s self-guided setup to get Auto Sales Tax up and running quickly.
Sell in more places
Avalara AvaTax fuels business growth, providing calculations for 13,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions.
Connect to your business systems
Avalara offers 1,200+ signed partner integrations so you can connect your ecommerce and POS platforms, accounting systems, and ERPs.
Save time with automation
Rates and rules change frequently, making it hard to keep up. Connect to AvaTax and leave sales tax rate updates to us.
Other Avalara solutions
Frequently asked questions
Auto Sales Tax pairs the power of Avalara AvaTax with your Xero solution. AvaTax is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. Avalara offers additional solutions to prepare and file your returns, easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, and handle cross-border sales, which all integrate seamlessly with AvaTax.
Yes. AvaTax can manage your sales tax compliance across multiple companies or storefronts, and even manage the process across complex corporate structures (e.g., parent or subsidiary companies). There’s no limit or extra cost for using AvaTax for multiple companies. However, AvaTax requires users to have only one company file open at a time.
Avalara’s technical support team has your long-term success in mind, and we offer a breadth of support offerings to meet your business needs.
Our team of experts is available to assist customers during business hours.
Avalara also provides a self-serve product resource center available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and online chat with our support team from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday.
Related resources
Connect with Avalara
Transform how your business handles sales tax compliance. Talk to us to find the right solutions for you.
