Avalara helps solve tax compliance challenges for the hospitality industry

CHALLENGE:
Whether you own one property or a chain of hotels, maintaining accurate tax rates and rules is a labor-intensive process. Getting rates wrong or not understanding your obligations can result in overpaying or underpaying taxes.

SOLUTION:
Avalara experts track lodging tax rates at the city, county, and state level, with regular updates sent to your system automatically.

CHALLENGE:
Manually consolidating data to figure out your tax obligations across multiple business systems, marketplaces, and booking sites is a time-consuming process, prone to human error.

SOLUTION:
Avalara can integrate with your existing hospitality marketplace and business platforms. You'll get consistent rates and reporting across your sales channels and internal systems.

CHALLENGE:
Preparing, filing, and remitting reports for city, county, and state jurisdictions requires a lot of hands-on effort.

SOLUTION:
Offload returns preparation, filing, and remitting to Avalara. We consolidate your tax data and booking records from the systems you already use, then file on your behalf based on deadlines for each jurisdiction.

CHALLENGE:
Guests expect great service from the moment they book until they check out — especially when an interaction involves a transaction.

SOLUTION:
Avalara can help you make sure guests aren’t overcharged on taxes for lodging, food and beverages, sundries, or other purchases from your property. And by leaving tax compliance to us, you can focus on the other things that make their stays memorable.

Our hospitality solution is with you every step of the way

Our hospitality solution is with you every step of the way

Step 1

Consolidate tax data

Our experts work with you to connect with your existing business systems, allowing you to streamline by relying on a single source of information when it comes to reporting.

Step 2

Automate lodging tax compliance

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Calculate sales, use, and occupancy tax rates based on tax rules for city, county, and state jurisdictions

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Apply sales tax and lodging tax across states and jurisdictions, when appropriate

Step 3

Reduce the burden of filing and remittance

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Prepare returns and offload filing according to individual jurisdiction deadlines

Blue checkmark icon to indicate success or completion

Get help with out-of-cycle activities, including notice management, back-filing, and audit support

Avalara Returns Automation Illustration.

Step 4

Get the experienced support you need

Our team specializes in hospitality tax. Our tax content is directly sourced — not bought — and is continually researched, providing regularly updated data across a vast range of hospitality services.

Hospitality tax compliance products

Avalara AvaTax for Hospitality

Ideal for hotels and larger property owners, AvaTax for Hospitality plugs into your property management software to deliver tax calculations specific to your location.
Avalara Returns for Hospitality

The returns preparation, filing, and remittance process is paired with a centralized online portal for easy compliance management and a high degree of transparency.

Avalara MyLodgeTax

Our experts help short-term rental property owners and managers obtain licenses, register properties, calculate lodging tax, prepare and file returns, and remit tax payments.
Get started

