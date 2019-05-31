Tax compliance automation for hotels, resorts, and hospitality businesses
Avalara helps lodging businesses succeed by researching tax rates, consolidating data, and preparing, filing, and remitting hospitality-related taxes.
Video: Avalara for Hospitality streamlines tax compliance by automating resource-draining processes.
Step 2
Automate lodging tax compliance
Calculate sales, use, and occupancy tax rates based on tax rules for city, county, and state jurisdictions
Apply sales tax and lodging tax across states and jurisdictions, when appropriate
Step 3
Reduce the burden of filing and remittance
Prepare returns and offload filing according to individual jurisdiction deadlines
Get help with out-of-cycle activities, including notice management, back-filing, and audit support
Step 4
Get the experienced support you need
Our team specializes in hospitality tax. Our tax content is directly sourced — not bought — and is continually researched, providing regularly updated data across a vast range of hospitality services.
It’s here: Avalara Tax Changes 2024
Dig into over 160 info-packed pages detailing upcoming changes, challenges, and solutions. Along with industry specific impacts.
Hospitality tax compliance products
Ideal for hotels and larger property owners, AvaTax for Hospitality plugs into your property management software to deliver tax calculations specific to your location.
The returns preparation, filing, and remittance process is paired with a centralized online portal for easy compliance management and a high degree of transparency.
Our experts help short-term rental property owners and managers obtain licenses, register properties, calculate lodging tax, prepare and file returns, and remit tax payments.