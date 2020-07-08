The Avalara Platform and the Avalara Compliance Cloud

Our tax compliance platform is the reliable foundation that powers the Avalara Compliance Cloud. Learn how our Compliance Cloud is your comprehensive, end-to-end solution to help you do tax compliance right.

Core components of the Avalara Platform and the Avalara Compliance Cloud

Our tax compliance platform is the reliable foundation that powers the Avalara Compliance Cloud. Learn how our Compliance Cloud is your comprehensive, end-to-end solution to help you do tax compliance right.

Core components of the Avalara Platform and the Avalara Compliance Cloud

The Avalara Platform and the Avalara Compliance Cloud give you the advanced technology and content you need to reduce the complexity of tax compliance.

Vast database of tax content, rates, and rules

1,200+ signed partner integrations

Robust and flexible API

Powering the Avalara Compliance Cloud through advanced tax technology

Let the Avalara Platform power your tax compliance software with the latest technology and regularly updated tax data.

Wide range of compliance types

The Avalara Compliance Cloud and the Avalara Tax Compliance Suite give you access to regularly updated state and federal tax compliance data for a wide range of compliance types. Find the data you need for: 

  • Sales and use tax
  • VAT and GST 
  • Excise
  • Hospitality
  • Beverage alcohol
  • Communications
  • Business licenses
  • And more
We have compliance data research professionals around the world

In addition to the latest technology, the Avalara Platform is powered by people. We have teams of tax compliance research professionals around the world maintaining our vast database that includes:

  • Product classifications and UPCs
  • Tariff codes
  • Tax rates and rules
  • Filing requirements
  • Compliance data for thousands of tax jurisdictions
Advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence

Avalara uses advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to keep our compliance database up to date. This helps us power our cloud solutions in real time and helps you manage compliance with a greater degree of accuracy.

Your tax compliance service, powered from the cloud

30,000+ Avalara customers and businesses of all sizes trust the Avalara Platform and our cloud-based model to manage their transaction tax compliance software.

Reliable

Our cloud-based platform helps your business operate when and where you need it most.

  • Our cloud services are hosted on the global AWS platform. The native redundancy and failover capabilities help keep your business running smoothly.
  • Global engineering operation centers actively monitor our cloud services

Secure

The Avalara Compliance Cloud and Avalara Tax Compliance Suite are committed to security to keep your data safe and help reduce potential risk.

  • 24/7 security operations center
  • Dedicated security programs
  • Application security
  • IT security
  • Security Incident Response Team (SIRT)
  • Security risk and compliance
  • Red team
  • Cloud security

Scalable

A scalable solution built to grow with the success of your business.

The Avalara Platform is built to be your scalable solution for sales tax compliance services. We’re focused on ensuring our cloud services can handle increased traffic as your business grows year over year.

  • Horizontally scalable architecture
  • Data-driven analytics
  • Asynchronous processing

More than 1,200 signed partner integrations

It’s easy to install and use your tax compliance service when it already works with the tools you know and trust

1,200+ signed partner integrations

We have more than 1,200 signed partner integrations for accounting, ERP, ecommerce, shopping cart, and business applications. That means the Avalara Platform is probably integrated with the applications you already use, and it’s connected to the systems you'll need tomorrow.

Build your own

Are you running a custom-built solution or software we’re not already connected to? Our robust API gives you a fast time to market thanks to a well-documented developer toolkit, built for developers by developers. 

What the Avalara Platform and Avalara Compliance Cloud deliver

End-to-end compliance reduces complexity

Solutions from the Avalara Tax Compliance Suite work with every step of your compliance life cycle. Our tax calculation, tax filing, and tax document management products work together seamlessly.

Ability to grow and scale your business

Pick the right set of Avalara Compliance Cloud products and services based on your business requirements. The platform lets you activate the components you need when you need them.

Speed and ease of use

The Avalara Platform is built to work with your existing business applications. In many cases, you can activate Avalara Compliance Cloud solutions within your ERP or ecommerce system. Because the Avalara Platform is cloud-based, maintenance and upgrades are handled by our team, not yours.

Path for tomorrow’s tax landscape

As tax compliance issues become more digitized around the world, the Avalara Tax Compliance Suite can help you adapt and grow by addressing new tax obligations and international standards.

Single view into core business applications

The Avalara Platform is designed to work across many business applications at once. Do you have multiple ERPs and financial systems? The Avalara Tax Compliance Suite works across your systems, letting you have a common compliance policy and strategy across all business applications.

The Avalara Platform and Avalara Compliance Cloud

Constructed for your compliance journey

The Avalara Platform is a comprehensive tax compliance software solution for businesses of all sizes, from emerging small businesses to enterprise-level corporations.

Take the next step

Learn more about our products

Compliance begins with the right products for your business

Audit-ready MidCon logo from Avalara, an automated tax compliance platform

Connect your system to the Avalara platform

Compliance begins with the right products for your business

Connect with our team to learn more about tax compliance software and what’s right for you

Call

(877) 224-3650
Schedule a call

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Customer support chat

